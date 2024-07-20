The Big Picture Limited edition blue hologram Darth Maul figure with LED light revealed by Hot Toys for The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary.

There are no interchangeable or moving parts, but LED light can be switched on/off for darker/lighter blue appearance like a hologram.

Darth Maul has appeared in various Star Wars projects including Solo and Rebels.

One of the most menacing and mysterious villains in Star Wars history could be coming to your living room soon. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new Darth Maul figure based on the Sith Lord's appearance in The Phantom Menace. The only catch is, the figure is completely blue, resembling Maul's holographic form from his call with Darth Sidious in the film. The figure comes as part of the celebration of The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary, and the company announced there will only be 1,500 units entered into circulation, meaning this will be one of the more rare Hot Toys collectibles.

Unlike other figures, the Hologram Darth Maul collectible does not come with interchangeable pieces or moving parts, but it does feature an LED light that can be switched on and off, leading to the appearance being either darker or more light blue, like a traditional hologram. This is the second Darth Maul figure to hit the market in the last month, with Premium Collectibles announcing their own version of the Sith Lord which could even be split in half at the waist to mimic his appearance in the post-Phantom Menace era where he played an integral part in both The Clone Wars and Rebels.

How Many ‘Star Wars’ Projects Has Darth Maul Been In?

Most Star Wars fans know Darth Maul from his signature live-action performance in The Phantom Menace, but the Sith Lord has actually appeared in a larger capacity in other animated projects. However, in addition to animation, he also appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the spin-off movie starring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Maul appears as a hologram, asking Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) to visit him on Dathomir.

Maul also appeared in the later seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, attempting to foil Ahsoka's plans many times while also seeking revenge on the person who turned him into a half-man/half-machine monster, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). He also played a role in Star Wars Rebels, pretending to want to train Ezra Bridger but always operating with his own agenda in mind over anything else.

The Darth Maul Hot Toys figure will only release 1,500 units but is not yet on sale. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Star Wars collectibles and watch Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, now streaming on Disney+.

