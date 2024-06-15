The Big Picture Premium Collectibles offers a new Darth Maul figure at $1,800 based on his appearance in The Phantom Menace with different variations.

Darth Maul, voiced by Sam Witwer in animation, has clashed with Obi-Wan Kenobi and been a challenge for Ahsoka and Ezra.

While Darth Maul has not returned lately, Star Wars content continues with The Acolyte series.

One of Star Wars' most beloved villainous figures can now be yours for a low price of roughly $1,800. Okay, maybe not a low price, but Premium Collectibles unveiled a new look at a Darth Maul figure based on his appearance in The Phantom Menace, which even features different variations, including with legs and without. This figure comes not long after The Phantom Menace returned to theaters for its 25th anniversary and made a splash at the box office, generating more than $10 million in a short theatrical run while also competing with several of the summer's biggest blockbusters in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy.

Darth Maul has only appeared in live-action twice, in Episode 1 and briefly in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the character was a staple of animation in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels. Ray Park brought the Sith Lord to life in live-action, while The Force Unleashed actor Sam Witwer was tasked with voicing the character in animation. Darth Maul has had more than his fair share of clashes with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the past, and has also been an obstacle for Ahsoka and Ezra plenty of times. Fans have been waiting for a return of Darth Maul, be it in live-action or animation, but there's been no noise on that front as of late.

What’s New in Star Wars at the Moment?

Close

Darth Maul's absence from Star Wars hasn't stopped the franchise from churning out content over the last several years. The latest Disney+ series The Acolyte is nearing the halfway point in its first season and has been beloved by critics but sadly, review-bombed by audiences, landing an 86% score from reviewers and a 17% rating from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. Next up on the slate is The Skeleton Crew, which Collider first reported is confirmed to release later this year. The series stars Jude Law, Kerry Condon, and more.

Prequel legend Hayden Christensen has triumphantly returned to Star Wars after a long absence, showing as Anakin Skywalker in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and more recently in Ahsoka. Dave Filoni's Mando-verse also has some exciting developments in the works, with Season 2 of Ahsoka confirmed to be coming soon, as well as two movies, a New Republic film and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Darth Maul figure costs $1,755, is expected to be released in late 2024/early 2025, and can be pre-ordered here. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and stream The Acolyte on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Watch on Disney+