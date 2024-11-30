It’s a great time to be a fan of Star Wars, with a new Disney+ show launching soon in Skeleton Crew and several major movies such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, James Mangold's Jedi origin tale, and Daisy Ridley's Rey spin-off all in development. In addition to the films, there are some Star Wars icons from video games, animation, and books that have never appeared in live-action that fans are waiting to see more of, and Hot Toys just delivered for Sith heads everywhere. On its official Instagram, Hot Toys unveiled a new figure of the famous Sith Lord, Darth Revan, who began his life with the Jedi Order and turned into a Sith Lord that waged war against the Order in an attempt to bring down the whole Galactic Empire. Revan officially debuted in the beloved RPG video game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which is set to get the remake treatment despite reportedly struggling in development.

The partnership between Star Wars and Hot Toys goes back years, but the two have been especially collaborative lately. Not long ago, Hot Toys released a new figure of the Purge Trooper Commander from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the elite foe who proves to be quite the problem for Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis. The studio also released a new collectible of Savage Opress (Clancy Brown), the Sith Apprentice to Darth Maul who ravages the Jedi during the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Star Wars also commemorated an icon by releasing a new Baylan Skoll figure based on the late Ray Stevenson’s appearance in the hit Disney+ series, Ahsoka. Finally, Hot Toys also recently announced a collectible of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) before his fight with Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) leaves him permanently scarred and disfigured.

What Do We Know About the Next Star Wars Project?

The next Star Wars project, Skeleton Crew, will release its first two episodes on Disney+ on Monday, December 2. The show follows a group of children searching for their home with the help of a rogue Jedi, Jod Na Nawood, who is portrayed by Jude Law. Kerry Condon will also star in the series as Fara, with Nick Frost portraying the new droid, SM-33. The children of the series will be played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Kyriana Kratter. Jon Watts, known for his work on the MCU Spider-Man trilogy and more recently for Wolfs, created Skeleton Crew and will direct the first episode as well as the season finale.

The Darth Revan figure is not yet available for pre-order. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the first-look images of the collectible above. Until then, Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on December 2.