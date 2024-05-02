The Big Picture Darth Vader's iconic presence continues to resonate across various mediums, from films to TV shows and even holiday decorations.

Star Wars Day (May 4) is just a couple of days away. There are so many ways companies like Disney are celebrating this year. This includes theatrical re-releases of all the films, new Funko Pop lines, various toys, and a cosplay collection. Now Home Depot is strong with the force as they just unveiled their Darth Vader life-size decoration.

The villainous piece stands at a menacing seven-feet tall, is animated with soundbites and lifelike animatronic movements, has built-in LED lights and comes with the Sith Lord’s iconic red lightsaber. The decoration even features holiday-themed accessories for Halloween and Christmas. This includes a Death Star Jack-O-lantern, a candy cane lightsaber, and a Death Star ornament. He might want to take over the galaxy, but even Darth Vader is filled with holiday spirit.

Darth Vader Remains an Icon

Even if you’ve never seen a Star Wars film before, you know the name Darth Vader and the iconic twist that’s associated with his character. Since 1977, the villain has appeared in seven mainline films. Eight if you include James Earl Jones’ voice cameo in Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. However, the character has transcended the medium, starring in numerous video games, comics, and TV shows. Most recently, Darth Vader appeared in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

Hayden Christensen reprised the role in both shows as Vader’s younger half Anakin Skywalker and his older darkside corrupted self, while Jones voiced Vader for the final time in Obi-Wan. The shows have spent a considerable amount of time fleshing out the era between the prequels and the original trilogy. The tragedy of Anakin has only benefited from that, as we saw his former Padawan Ahsoka get some much-needed closure with the villain and Obi-Wan come face-to-face with the mistakes of his past. There have been many beloved Star Wars foes since Darth Vader, but none have captured his haunting screen presents or emotionally rich arc. It’s anyone's guess where the character will show up next. Yet, one thing is for sure, the Star Wars universe hasn’t seen the last of Darth Vader.

The entire Star Wars film and TV universe is currently streaming on Disney+. However, if you’re itching to see the franchise on the big screen again, Episode I - The Phantom Menace is returning to theaters starting May 3 for its 25th anniversary. This is alongside a Skywalker Saga movie marathon for Star Wars Day. When it comes to Home Depot’s life-size Darth Vader, the stunning decoration will go up for sale early on Saturday, May 4, for $299 on their website. That’s a lot cheaper than similar life-size pieces from other companies. Check out the figure below:

