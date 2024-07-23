The Big Picture New Hot Toys figures of General Grievous and Darth Vader are highly detailed and true to their on-screen appearances.

Both figures come with various accessories including lightsabers, blasters, battle-damaged parts, and LED light-up options.

Upcoming Star Wars projects include the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew and movies like Dave Filoni's Mandalorian and Grogu film.

Two of Star Wars' most formidable villains just got the figures that fans have been waiting for. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled new looks at two collectibles from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, one of General Grievous from his appearance in Revenge of the Sith, and another of Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker based on his look in the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. In keeping with traditional Hot Toys fashion, both of these figures are extremely detailed, particularly the Darth Vader collectible which has a Deluxe Edition version that shows Hayden Christensen's charred face in more detail than the series itself. The Deluxe Edition of the Darth Vader figure also comes with an interchangeable cape and a silhouette figure of the helmet.

Vader's suit on his new Hot Toys collectible is also split open in the mid-section and left arm, revealing more of Anakin underneath all the cybernetic enhancements, and the figure also comes with an LED light-up red lightsaber and an adjustable themed display base with light up options. As for General Grievous, his figure comes with his four signature lightsabers (two green, two blue), with battle-damaged parts, an electrostaff, a blaster, and a custom display case. The figure also features diecast metal parts which allow for maximum articulation, meaning he can be made to stand in many positions.

What’s Next for Star Wars After ‘The Acolyte’?

The last seven weeks have been busy for Star Wars fans, who have had new episodes of The Acolyte released every Tuesday night to fill the void with lightsabers and love. However, now that The Acolyte final has aired and the first season of the series has come to a conclusion, it's time to look at what's coming next to a Galaxy Far, Far Away. The next confirmed Star Wars project to release is the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew, which Collider first reported will release this Christmas. There are also several movies in development, including Dave Filoni's Mandalorian and Grogu film, James Mangold's Prime Jedi movie, and Rey's new Jedi Order movie which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The General Grievous figure and the Darth Vader figure is not yet on sale but you can RVSP to receive updates now. Check out the first looks at the collectibles above and watch both Anakin and Grievous in Revenge of the Sith, now streaming on Disney+.

