David Prowse, the original Darth Vader actor,, had the perfect size and physicality for the role, although his thick British accent made the character's voice less intimidating.

Hayden Christensen, who played Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels and Obi-Wan Kenobi, was shorter than Prowse but compensated for the height difference with weight gain and perspective shots.

Few movie villains are as imposing or as infamous as the former Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader. George Lucas' Star Wars icon has been so influential to film that AFI, the American Film Institute, once named him the third greatest movie villain ever in their "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Heroes & Villains" list. Not to brag, but Collider put him at number one, thank you very much. Vader works on so many different levels. He's got the look for one. Wearing all black isn't only slimming, it also makes you look like a badass.

With that helmet and cape, Darth Vader felt like an indestrucible force. Imagine the Terminator, but with a personality. Since we couldn't see his face, James Earl Jones' phenomenal voice made Vader's foes, along with the audience, fear him just through his words. The last thing he had going for him was his sheer size. The original actor behind the mask, David Prowse, was a very tall man. Hayden Christensen, who later played Vader in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, might have had the good looks, but he didn't have the size of Prowse. So, just how tall is Darth Vader?

David Prowse Played Darth Vader in the Original Star Wars Trilogy

David Prowse didn't have the perfect voice for Darth Vader. He did the voice during shoots, and God bless him, he tried, but his thick British accent made Vader more silly than frightening, as if the character was something out of a Monty Python skit. That would've been an interesting take. Still, he had the size. Prowse, who passed away in 2020, was cast as Vader when he was in his early 40s for Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. Prowse stood at 6'6" and the official Star Wars website has Darth Vader listed at 2.03 meters. For anyone unfamiliar with the metric system, Darth Vader was 6'6". Throw in the boots and the massive helmet he wore, and you're looking at Vader approaching 7-feet-tall.

That size was needed. It drew the viewer's gaze to him in every scene and made him look more menacing, especially when the hero, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, was just 5'9". The only character who could stand toe-to-toe with Vader was Chewbacca. That role eventually went to the even taller Peter Mayhew, who stood 7'3", and that's not even including the massive furry head he had to lug around on his own every day. Prowse actually auditioned to play Chewbacca too, but as he told NPR in 2008, “Well, if you think back on all the movies that you've ever seen where there are goodies and baddies…you always remember the baddie.” While that's true, no one ever forgot Chewbacca either.

Two Actors Played Darth Vader in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

David Prowse played Darth Vader in A New Hope, and returned to play him twice more, in 1980's Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Though Darth Vader was seen briefly in another film and later a TV series (more on those in a minute), the last time we saw Vader on the big screen was the prequel to A New Hope, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Prowse was long retired and not available to play him, so for his scenes, he was played by two men. Spencer Wilding, a Welsh actor and kickboxer who once played a werewolf in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, was under the black mask for some scenes. He stands at 6'7". For other scenes, it was Daniel Naprous as Vader, with this actor coming in at 6'5". Split the difference and, boom, Darth Vader is still 6'6". That's just basic math.

Hayden Christensen Donned the Darth Vader Suit Twice

Before Rogue One, George Lucas brought the Star Wars franchise back, starting in 1999, with a prequel trilogy most people hated at the time, but which is now looked upon with nostalgic joy.

The focus of these new films was still Darth Vader, but not the broken man in a mask he became, and rather the boy and young man named Anakin Skywalker he used to be. For Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen played the Skywalker who would become Darth Vader. Christensen gets a lot of flack for his pretty-boy good looks and perceived wooden acting skills, but he is an underrated, solid actor. There is just one issue. Hayden Christensen is no David Prowse in the height department. On a good day, he stands just 6'1". For the original movie trilogy, that can be worked around. After all, Christensen doesn't put on the Darth Vader suit until the last seconds of the trilogy, and he doesn't interact with other characters.

Christensen was not brought back for Rogue One, but by 2022, nostalgia deemed that fans now liked him after all, and he returned for Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Ewan McGregor as the titular character. Here, however, Christensen would be in the Vader costume much, much more. He had to interact with other characters and fight in the suit. Sure, the boots and helmet could make him look taller than he was, but no matter what he did, he couldn't be as tall as Prowse. Christensen spoke about this on the D23 podcast, saying, “I do have some help because of the nature of the height difference. I’m 6’1”, I’m not a small guy, but Vader in the original, David Prowse, was 6’6” or something. So I put on as much weight as I could; I couldn’t grow myself though, so I did need some help though with a lot of the perspective shots where you can really see the height of Vader."

Some people want to seem taller than they are — Who knew weight gain was the way to it! He's still smaller than Chewbacca, but no matter who was under the mask, Darth Vader is definitively 6'6".