The most menacing villain in the Star Wars universe and one of the most terrifying antagonists of all time just got a brand-new collectible. Iron Studios has officially announced a new Darth Vader figure which is 1/10 scale and shows the legendary Sith Lord posing with his red lightsaber held out to the side with both hands. The Vader figure sits perched on a small stand which features a snowy ground, and also boasts a lifelike realness which is nearly impossible to discern from the real Star Wars villain. Vader has been subject to many toys and collectibles over the years, just recently receiving a new round of Funko Pops!, but this Iron Studios figure is perhaps his most details figure yet.

Darth Vader made his first appearance in the first ever Star Wars film, A New Hope, and the villain has carried the franchise with appearances in movies and TV shows for the last 50 years. Most recently, Hayden Christensen played the character in both a small role in Ahsoka, and a larger role in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. In addition to appearing in all the original trilogy movies and several animated projects, Vader also appeared in the Diego Luna-led Rogue One. Vader has been a staple for not only the Star Wars franchise, but villains in the entertainment industry as a whole, inspiring other characters such as Zoom in The Flash, Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Winter Soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Will We Ever See Darth Vader in Live-Action Again?

It's unknown at this time if Darth Vader will be back in live-action again, but it would be a shock if Star Wars didn't find some way to squeeze him into a project. There isn't another character, particularly a villain, with more identifying traits. When you hear the breathing or see that mask, you know it's Vader. Original Darth Vader actor James Earl Jones announced back in 2022 that he would be retiring from voicing the character, but would allow studios to use his voice to recreate the famous low, robotic thrum using AI software, meaning the door is wide open for Vader to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

While Darth Vader's most recent appearance was in Ahsoka, he plays a much larger role in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Check out the new images of the Iron Studios Darth Vader figure above and watch Vader unleash terror in Obi-Wan Kenobi, now streaming on Disney+.

