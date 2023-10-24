The Big Picture Get ready for brand-new Black Series figures of Darth Vader and the Mandalorian, complete with intricate detailing and multiple points of articulation.

These figures will be available from Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers like Walmart and Target in April 2024, with a retail price of $24.99 each.

While the figures won't ship until Summer 2024, there's plenty of Star Wars content to keep fans excited, including spin-offs, animated series, and upcoming films.

Action figure collectors, get ready: two of Star Wars' most iconic helmeted characters are getting brand-new Black Series figures courtesy of Hasbro. Collider is excited to exclusively a new Darth Vader figure (as seen in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope), and a new Mines of Mandalore variant of the titular Mandalorian from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Anyone who has gotten a Hasbro Black Series figure before knows how detailed they are, and the two newest figures in the collection are no exception. The deluxe 6-inch Darth Vader figure comes with the expected multiple points of articulation and includes his iconic red lightsaber. As for the 6-inch Mandalorian figure, it also features multiple points of articulation, and comes with three "entertainment-inspired accessories including the iconic Darksaber as well as knife and blaster accessories." After all, one cannot explore the mines of Mandalore to seek redemption while empty-handed!

Both the Darth Vader figure and the Mandalorian figure will be available in stores at Target and Walmart in April 2024, and retail for approximately $24.99 each.

The Future of Star Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

Though it famously began on the big screen, these days fans get their on-screen Star Wars storytelling in longer-form television series. Most recently, The Mandalorian spin-off Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson in the title role concluded its eight-episode run, with a second season potentially already in the works, though nothing is official yet. Younger fans (and those that are young at heart) also have the animated series Young Jedi Adventures, set concurrently with the wide-ranging Star Wars: The High Republic publishing initiative. Further out, fans can look forward to the High Republic-set The Acolyte, from writer-director Leslye Headland, Skeleton Crew, an adventure series for younger audiences set around the same time period as The Mandalorian, and a second season of political drama Andor.

Of course, Star Wars is not expected to just be confined to film for the foreseeable future, as this spring's Star Wars Celebration brought news of three new films in the works: a culmination of the so-called "Mandoverse" from director Dave Filoni, a story of the earliest days of the Jedi from James Mangold, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in a story set after The Rise of Skywalker from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The Darth Vader and Mandalorian figures are available in-store at your local Walmart and Target in April 2024 October 25 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse. Check out images of the figures below:

