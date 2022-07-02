Sideshow has unveiled a new Darth Vader figure for their Star Wars Mythos Statue collection. The Mythos line of figures depicts some of Star Wars’ most iconic characters in dynamic battle poses, helping to create stories of their own that expand on current canon.

The new figure shows Darth Vader, with a red lightsaber in hand, standing menacingly over a crashed X-Wing. The X-Wing is a classic ship used by the Rebel Alliance, so the figure is actually showing the result of a brutal battle between the Sith Lord and some poor pilots who dared to stand in the Empire's way.

However, even though Darth Vader was victorious at the end of the day, the Sith Lord didn’t get out of the fight unscathed. That’s evident from Vader’s cape and uniform being filled with rips and tears. The figure also comes with a removable helmet, allowing Star Wars fans to choose their own take on the story. It’s up to you to decide if the battle was so brutal that Darth Vader even lost his helmet.

The announcement of the new Darth Vader Mythos figure is well-timed with the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi explored the life of the titular Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) during his exile in Tatooine. The series also brought Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, a role he played during the prequel trilogy.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney expanded the Sith Lord mythology, allowing him to be as scary as he has ever been in live-action films and series. While Darth Vader is one of the most famous villains in pop culture ever since his first appearance in A New Hope, the main line of Star Wars productions never unleashed the full power of the Sith Lord. That seems to be changing with Disney in charge of the franchise, as we already got a brilliantly executed scene at the end of Rogue One, and now Darth Vader using his rage as fuel to perform incredible acts in Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s become easier for Star Wars fans who only follow the main line of films and series to realize why Darth Vader was so feared in the whole Galaxy, and the new Mythos Statue pays homage to the villain by showing how he alone can destroy entire fleets of the Rebellion.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available right now on Disney+. The Darth Vader Mythos Statue is available for pre-order now on Sideshow.com. Check out the Mythos figure below: