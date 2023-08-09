The Big Picture Gentle Giant Ltd. and Diamond Select Toys have released new figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Bo-Katan Kryze, based on their appearances in popular Star Wars franchise.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, directed by Deborah Chow, gained immense popularity among fans.

While a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't actively in development, there is a possibility in the future as Ewan McGregor has expressed interest, and the series was well-received by fans and critics.

Gentle Giant Ltd. and Diamond Select Toys have partnered up to bring the collectors among us some absolutely gorgeous offerings from a galaxy far, far away in the shape of new figures featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Bo-Katan Kryze. Both the Vader and Kenobi statues are based on the appearances of the fate-duelling Jedi brothers from the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which showcased a stunning and climactic battle between the two. There are figures of both Kenobi and Vader standing amongst flames as they prepare for battle. The series was well received by fans and star Ewan McGregor is eager to reprise the role once more in the future.

The Bo-Katan statue features a remarkable likeness to Katee Sackhoff's character from the hit series The Mandalorian, and comes with an interchangeable head and arm, allowing for multiple poses. Sackhoff has also appeared as the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, two animated series.

The Story of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Around a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi resurfaces from hiding. Ewan McGregor's portrayal of Kenobi is brought back to the forefront as he emerges to shield a young Princess Leia from the clutches of the Empire and the vengeful Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The direction of this limited series was skillfully helmed by Deborah Chow, garnering immense popularity among fans and achieving remarkable viewership numbers.

The season's conclusion achieved a 20% higher viewership rate compared to the finale of The Book of Boba Fett; however, Kathleen Kennedy shared with Variety that this might mark the conclusion of the Jedi Knight's journey. “[A second season] is not [in] active development. But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi was nominated for Best Limited Series at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. You can follow the links below to purchase or find out more about the statues:

Find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at gentlegiantltd.com.