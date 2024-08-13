The Big Picture Darth Vader's new Hot Toys figure features three different helmets and iconic stances from Return of the Jedi.

The figure also includes LED light-up features for the lightsaber and costume panel.

Darth Vader has appeared in various Star Wars projects, including Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: Rebels.

Less than one week after Darth Vader received an Iron Studios figure at D23, the famous Sith Lord has another collectible. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new Darth Vader figure based on his appearance in Return of the Jedi, the 1983 film that actually sees him perish. Despite dying on-screen more than 40 years ago, Vader has since appeared in many Star Wars projects, but his performance and ultimate turn to the light in Episode 6 is perhaps his most legendary. David Prowse was the one inside the unmistakable black suit during the original trilogy, but the voice of Vader has always come from James Earl Jones, that is until he announced his retirement in 2022.

This new Darth Vader Hot Toys figure comes with three different helmets; one is the standard black Vader mask that he wears for the majority of his appearances, another is the helmetless version fans see when he takes off his mask to connect with Luke (Mark Hamill) at the end of the film, and the most unique is blue lightning version of his famous helmet from when Emperor Palpatine strikes him with Force Lightning. The figure also comes with a staircase diorama base, and arms that can be adjusted to match several iconic Darth Vader stances. In addition to the aforementioned accessories, the figure also has an LED light-up lightsaber and LED light-up front panel on his costume.

What Star Wars Projects Has Darth Vader Appeared In?

Darth Vader has been a staple in Star Wars for the better part of 50 years, appearing in live-action projects, animated shows, and even video games. Most recently, Vader played a small role in Ahsoka and a larger role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, two Disney+ shows focused on Anakin Skywalker's close companions. Vader has also appeared in both the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, attempting to foil Ahsoka and the Rebels' plans on several occasions. He is also a boss fight in both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, first facing off against Cal Kestis and later against his Master, Cere Junda.

The Darth Vader Return of the Jedi Hot Toys figure does not yet have an official release date and is not available for pre-order. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch Star Wars: Episode 6 - Return of the Jedi, now streaming on Disney+.

