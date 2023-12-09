The Big Picture Darth Vader's character design in Star Wars was heavily influenced by Date Masamune, a legendary samurai from Japan known as the "One-Eyed Dragon."

George Lucas drew inspiration from Japanese aesthetics and storytelling, using elements from feudal Japan and the historical figure of Masamune to create the iconic Sith Lord.

Both Date Masamune and Darth Vader experienced personal hardships and rose to power in times of political turmoil, ultimately building their empires and becoming formidable warriors.

Deemed the greatest villain in cinematic history, Darth Vader is the iconic antagonist of the Star Wars galaxy. The ruthless Sith Lord made his first appearance over four decades ago in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) and has since become one of the world's most feared, loved, and treasured characters of all time! Despite his ultimate end in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader continues to grace the beloved franchise in spin-off series like Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans might be familiar with the Japanese influences within the Star Wars universe, but most are unaware of the historical samurai that inspired the creation of Darth Vader – the legendary warrior Date Masamune, the "One-Eyed Dragon of Ōshū".

George Lucas has always outspokenly shared his love for feudal Japan. It is widely known that Lucas spawned the idea for Star Wars after he became a fan of The Hidden Fortress – directed by one of the world's greatest auteurs, Akira Kurosawa, with whom Lucas was able to work closely on several projects such as Kagemusha and Dreams. At first glance, it is quite easy to miss the Japanese aesthetics of Darth Vader. However, from head to toe, Lucas, along with the help of his brilliant, visionary team, drew the cyborg enforcer to resemble not only Masamune's fearsome wardrobe but also his treacherous, bloodthirsty path of revenge. But just who is the One-Eyed Dragon?

Date Masamune was one of the most powerful daimyos of Japan's Azuchi–Momoyama period and the early Edo period. The samurai was born in Yonezawa Castle (which is now the modern Yamagata Prefecture) on September 5, 1567 and became the first son of Terumune Date, one of the feudal lords in the Tohoku region. Though born into a privileged life, Masamune grew up in the civil war period of Japan, involving constant political instability and reunification. Masamune faced many personal hardships within his family. The young samurai lost his right eye when he contracted smallpox as a child, earning him the iconic title of dokuganryū or the "One-Eyed Dragon". But legend has it, he plucked out his own eye himself when a senior member of the Dan clan advised him that an enemy could snatch it during a battle. His mother, Yoshihime favored his younger brother, Date Kojiro, as the heir to the throne and abandoned her eldest after he became blind.

At age 15, Masamune fought in his first battle and later joined his father in a military campaign against the Soma clan. In 1581, Terumune Date retired from his position as daimyo and Masamune quickly inherited the throne, succeeding his father as the head of the Date clan at only 17 years old! Many members of the Date clan questioned Masamune's authority, including a senior retainer who defected to the Ashina clan of the Aizu region. Masamune declared war on the retainer's allies — the Ashina clan and the Hatakeyama clan – for treason, and he brutally attacked their lands. The Hatakeyama clan eventually kidnapped Terumune Date, and Masamune chased after them. When Masamune caught up with the abductors, his father ordered Masamune's troops to shoot the clan members without worrying about him dying. Teremune was killed at the hands of his son's army in 1585. Masamune later murdered the families of every man involved in his father's death.

Upon hearing the news of her husband's demise, Masamune's mother suspected him of killing his own father and attempted to poison her eldest for Kojiro to inherit the throne. This failed incident triggered Masamune to murder his brother, and Yoshihime fled back to her home in fear. Masamune went on to be one of the most powerful and influential warlords in northern Japan. Despite his thirst for blood on the battlefield, the swordmaster was well respected for his strategic brilliance, wisdom, and open-mindedness. He supported Tokugawa Ieyasu, who won the battle of Sekigahara and became shogun, the military ruler of Japan. Masamune was then awarded the Sendai domain and transformed it into a modern, prosperous city of trade.

Before his death from cancer and peritonitis at the age of 68 in 1936, Masamune helped advance Sendai with Western technology, expanded trade in the Tōhoku regions, built several palaces, and promoted the spread of Christianity by allowing foreign missionaries to visit his lands. Sendai is prosperous today because of Masaume's intelligent governance. Although his childhood was consumed by the dark side, the One-Eyed Dragon became a philanthropist and a skilled samurai who is regarded as a pivotal figure of the Sengoku period. Date Masamune's legacy not only inspired the birth of Darth Vader but his story is seen in pop culture works like the game Samurai Warriors, the NHK historical drama Dokugan-ryu Masamune, and the anime series Sengoku Basara. His fearless legend still fascinates both historians and enthusiasts for centuries.

With a passion for Japanese culture, George Lucas originally focused on the term “jidaigeki”, which is Japanese for “period drama”, when crafting the idea behind the spiritual, mystical warriors for the Star Wars films, the Jedi. Channeling The Hidden Fortress, Lucas took the two buffoon peasants as his muses for C-3PO and R2-D2 and used Princess Yuki's story as a model for Princess Leia. It is no surprise when Lucas created the antagonist for the galaxy far, far away that he referenced the most symbolic components of Date Masamune for Darth Vader (played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones in the original trilogy).

With the help of American illustrator Ralph McQuarrie and British sculptor Brian Muir, the Dark Lord's backstory and character design were heavily influenced by McQuarrie’s sketches. McQuarrie explains in Steve Sansweet’s book, Star Wars: From Concept to Screen to Collectible, that Lucas imagined Darth Vader as a samurai from the start: “He suggested that maybe Vader could be in a silk robe that always fluttered as he came in, and he might have his face covered with black silk and have some kind of big helmet like a Japanese warrior". The look he was going for was in very close likeness to a feudal kabuto, a helmet used by Japanese warriors. McQuarrie was the one who suggested adding the element of a Japanese mempo, a mask to strike fear in the enemies, since Darth would be traveling through space quite frequently.

MacQuarrie's drawings navigated the team to Date Masamune's famous crescent moon mask. The Japanese kabutos came into existence around the Azuchi-Momoyama period and were used as a way for the Japanese warlords to be distinguished on the battlefield. Blacksmiths had to create unique designs to represent the wealth, power, and status of each warlord (aka Masamune's iconic moon-shaped central ornament). Though Darth Vader's character design does not include the moon, Lucas did implement the distinct shape of the One-Eyed Dragon's rimmed helmet with an extended shield around the back and sides and also utilized the awe-inspiring color of his black armor. The connection is uncanny.

As for Darth Vader's origin story, the resemblances between Anakin Skywalker's beginnings to Date Masamune's rise to power are unbelievably parallel. Both Anakin and Masamune grew up in warring times of political unbalance. Masamune's succession to his father's throne, subsequently becoming a revered samurai warlord, is an allusion to how Anakin transformed from a slave on Tatooine to a Jedi Knight and then to Sith Lord under Chancellor Palpatine's command. In the same way that Anakin killed the Tusken Raiders after they abducted and caused the death of his mother, Masamune also murdered the families of the kidnappers who killed his father. Masamune had a ruthless reputation among the clan of feudal warlords and struck fear in the hearts of his enemies for his bloody ambitions during battles. Anakin's lure towards the dark side was influenced by hatred and thirst for revenge, which was a topic of concern for the Jedi Council as well.

Ultimately, the One-Eyed Dragon and Darth Vader were both successful in building their revered empire and went on to become one of the greatest warriors of their time! From his legacy, leadership, and distinct kabuto, Date Masamune's unmistakable impact on Darth Vader's character will forever resonate throughout the Star Wars franchise. Without the legendary samurai, Darth Vader might not have become the notorious villain we all grew up to love today.

The entire Star Wars franchise is available to stream now on Disney+.

