Gentle Giant Ltd has unveiled a striking new collectible to delight Star Wars fans: the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader on Throne Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue. Inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, this intricately detailed statue captures the dark and foreboding presence of Darth Vader as he sits on his throne within his castle on the volcanic planet of Mustafar.

The throne room on Mustafar holds deep significance in the Star Wars lore, representing Vader’s inner turmoil and his embrace of the dark side. The planet, the site of his fateful battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi, is a place of personal pain and power for Vader, and choosing it as his fortress is a testament to his resolve to draw strength from his suffering, a key facet of the Dark Side of the Force.

This statue is part of Gentle Giant Ltd's Premier Collection and measures approximately 10 inches tall. The attention to detail in the sculpting of Vader’s armor, throne, and his iconic cape is exceptional, showcasing his menacing posture and authoritative presence. Vader's pose on the throne conveys a calm yet ominous control, embodying the ruthless Sith Lord in his prime and at his terrifying peak. This sitting position represents the intimidating figure's dominance over his domain, reflecting how he has made peace with his dark identity and mastery over the force. It's also a rare chance for fans to see Vader in a quiet, reflective mode rather than chaotically wreaking havoc.

How Do I Get My Hands on the Darth Vader Statue?

Close

Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this exclusive collectible comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and is packaged in a full-color box. The limited nature of the statue makes it an invaluable piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Gentle Giant Ltd has also ensured that the packaging and presentation match the prestige of the statue itself, adding to its allure as a centerpiece for any Star Wars collection.

Priced at $300, the Darth Vader on Throne statue is set to ship in Spring 2025. It represents not just a powerful scene from Obi-Wan Kenobi, but also an iconic moment in the Star Wars universe. This collectible offers fans a chance to own a piece of the saga that encapsulates the brooding power and commanding presence of Darth Vader.

Pre-orders opened on September 20 and can be made through gentlegiantltd.com. This stunning statue is sure to be a highlight for any collector, embodying the legacy of one of cinema's greatest villains in all his dark glory.

Watch on Disney+