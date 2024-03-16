The Big Picture Capture the iconic presence of Darth Vader with Hasbro's new figure, modeled after his appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV.

Pre-order now to add the menacing Sith Lord to your collection, complete with interchangeable hands and lightsaber variants.

Don't miss out on the Stormtrooper figure as well, perfect to stand alongside Vader and ready for battle.

Fans can soon add a new piece of their favorite franchise to their collection, as Hasbro has revealed a look at their upcoming Darth Vader figure from the Star Wars Vintage toy line. The figure is now available to pre-order online for $16.99 USD and is expected to debut this summer.

When it comes to Star Wars, it doesn’t get more iconic than Vader himself, and the new figure perfectly captures the character’s menacing likeness in a highly detailed screen-accurate sculpt. The figure is modeled after how the character appeared in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, where the world was first introduced to one of cinema's greatest villains. And with it available in nostalgic Kenner-inspired packaging like the other figures in the line, fans won’t want to miss out when Vader starts flying off the shelves later this year.

In addition to his screen-accurate appearance, the figure also comes with two variants of his iconic lightsaber, one with its eye-catching red blade fully ignited, and the other retracted, so it can be attached to his belt. However, for fans wanting to display the figure in a less battle-ready pose, it also comes with two interchangeable hands, which can be used to showcase Vader pointing with authority to his subordinates. Standing at 3.75 inches, Darth Vader's height falls in line with other figures in the Star Wars franchise and also comes with a fabric cape, adding some extra realism.

‘Star Wars’ Vintage Stormtrooper Is Ready to Battle Some Rebels

Close

One of the most iconic images from the Star Wars franchise is the Stormtrooper, especially standing alongside Darth Vader. And it looks like fans can add one to the collection as well with Hasbro’s Vintage Stormtrooper figure. Capturing the likeness of their piercing white armor, the figure serves as the perfect addition for any fan looking to add some additional flair alongside their Darth Vader. Available at the same price as Vader, the figure comes with a blaster accessory, perfect to pose for battle. The figure is now available to pre-order separately at online retailers. Other figures for collectors to look out for include Captain Enoch, who fans may remember from last year’s Ahsoka spin-off, and a new Jedi: Fallen Order three-pack.

Hasbro’s Vintage Darth Vader and Stormtrooper figures are now available for fans to pre-order. Check out some official images of the upcoming toys above. The Star Wars saga is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+