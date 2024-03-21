The Big Picture Preorder the new Hasbro Black Series three-pack with Darth Vader, Thrawn, and General Greivous on Amazon on March 21st at 1 PM ET.

The figures come with cool accessories like lightsabers and blasters, fully articulated for display in the dark side-inspired packaging.

Dive into the expanding Star Wars universe with upcoming series like The Acolyte on Disney+ premiering on June 4, set in the High Republic era.

Hasbro Black Series collectors, your time to conquer the galaxy has come! As part of Lucasfilm's Imperial March campaign — which is unveiling new apparel, toys and collectibles all month long — Collider is excited to exclusively present the latest addition to the collection. Hasbro is releasing a new three-pack of Black Series figures featuring Darth Vader, Thrawn, and General Greivous, which will be retailing for $89.99 and is set to release in Spring 2025, with preorders opening on March 21 at 1 PM ET.

In true Black Series fashion, the three figures are fully articulated, and each come with entertainment-inspired accessories, including a red lightsaber for Vader and four lightsabers for Greivous (unless you let him steal Vader's as well). Thrawn's figure comes with both a blaster, and a ysalamiri that sits neatly on his shoulders, in a fun callback to both Star Wars: Rebels and the Expanded Universe. The trio of figures can be displayed in either their closed box outer packaging, which features all three characters, or in their separate boxed featuring "dark side-inspired cardbacks."

What's Next For Star Wars?

Close

The Star Wars galaxy continues to expand on the small screen, with the third and final season of The Bad Batch now streaming on Disney+, and with plenty more on the way. This June will see the release of The Acolyte, a live-action series set at the tail end of The High Republic, from showrunner Lesyle Headland. Further out, a second season of Ahsoka is in development, where fans will no doubt get the chance to follow the further exploits of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) after he left Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) behind on Peridea.

The Black Series three-pack is available for pre-order on March 21 at 1PM ET on Amazon, and is expected to ship next spring. Check out the images above. The Acolyte, the next live-action Star Wars series, is set to premiere on June 4. Watch the trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.