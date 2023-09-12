Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

After much anticipation, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has finally premiered on AMC+. The second in a new wave of spin-offs since the conclusion of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon offers a new flavor than what came before. The Walking Dead: Dead City felt like a continuation of the mother show, but with updated visuals and increased production values — a familiar taste for The Walking Dead fans, but the Norman Reedus-led spin-off takes a step into a brave new direction (and that’s not just to France).

Immediately, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon feels tonally different to what came before with a constant feeling of dread (even more so than in the original series) hanging over its premiere episode, “L'âme Perdue.” Dilapidated buildings and empty streets showcase the true aftermath of ground zero – where the apocalypse began. Pushing the dread further is perhaps the new series’ greatest success; its slow-burn style of storytelling. While The Walking Dead definitely took its time in certain areas, often for the sake of stretching a storyline out to the season finale (looking at you Season 4 Part 2), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s premiere masterfully shows how a slow burn narrative can be done in the Walker-infested universe.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Spends Time Building Up Its Characters

The Walking Dead franchise is a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to characters. Its early seasons in particular set up a crew of survivors who were instantly iconic, many of which now have series of their own in the works, but as the show went on, its new characters indeed became less consistent, relying on its more iconic characters to carry the show. Right off the bat, AMC’s latest installment to the expanding franchise takes its time in setting up its characters, not afraid to let dialogue play out. Where The Walking Dead may have felt the need to rush along dialogue to get to some form of action before a commercial break, Daryl Dixon trusts that its dialogue is enough to keep viewers engaged.

These extended scenes allow showrunner David Zabel to form connections between the show’s characters early on. A great example of this comes as Daryl is being bathed by Isabelle (Clémence Poésy). The strangers began to discuss their scars, establishing a common ground between the two and beginning to break down their barriers, becoming allies. While The Walking Dead did deliver on this from time to time, it often felt like filler, whereas in Daryl Dixon, the slow-burn storytelling feels like an essential part of the series, built into the narrative. Perhaps Daryl Dixon is more about character relationships than the franchise has ever been before. We’re yet to see the full extent of how Daryl and child prodigy Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) will bond, but the premiere spends time setting up a The Last of Us-style narrative, that will surely see the unlikely duo connect across the season – let’s just hope that Isabelle makes it too!

The French Characters Build the World of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

Another aspect that makes The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon feel so different from the rest of the franchise is its European setting. The series goes all-out when it comes to setting up this never-before-seen part of The Walking Dead universe, combining stunning overseas location filming, a far more European-sounding score (which also helps create the rhythm of the slower-paced series), and European actors to pull off Daryl’s foreign vacation. With this comes a lot of French, most of which is subtitled, but leaving some comments as a clever mystery – at times, the audience is just as unknowing of what’s being discussed as Daryl, a great technique to build suspense and set up some red flags.

Once again, the lengthy French dialogue scenes set up a trust that Zabel has in the audience that perhaps The Walking Dead never had. Sure, the main show never had a reason to include these sorts of scenes, but it certainly would’ve been out of place in the faster-paced series. Not rushing over these French dialect scenes treats the audience with a little more integrity while selling the show’s European setting. Perhaps it’s the recent success of foreign language series such as Squid Game that gave AMC – pardon the pun – the guts to pull it off.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s Action Feels Earned

Other than a short walker skirmish early on (which Zabel attempts to put his own spin on) the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon features little action – far from the explosive events that occurred last time we saw the fan-favorite character. There’s a small but brutal fight towards the end of the episode’s first act that sets the series into motion and was an essential part of bringing the show’s heroes together while setting up one of its villains. Other than that, the episode sees little conflict until its climax, prioritizing setting up the series’ characters and ultimately resulting in the action feeling earned and particularly more high stakes than usual. The climax of “L'âme Perdue” is gripping, paying off the slow pace of the episode as we now care for the Convent, a sharp contrast to the often needles action seen in the franchise’s past. Even after all of this build-up, the action feels slower-paced than usual, featuring characters walking anxiously, gun first, through corridors. The show feels less bloodthirsty and is significantly more mature for it.

Once again, AMC has proved that there is still life in a franchise that felt long-dead when The Walking Dead came to a close in 2022. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is bold and confident in its decisions, using its slower pace to set up a series that feels more different from the main show than any other. The season will surely pick up the pace at times — that’s the nature of storytelling — but for now, the slow-paced spin-off feels refreshing, with the premiere showcasing just how much potential the series truly has.