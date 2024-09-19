Fans are eagerly waiting for Daryl Dixon’s return, as the fan-favorite characters are set to reunite with Carol in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. The first season of the series shakes things up by changing its location and serving a brand new apocalyptic flavor and fans are all in for it. As the anticipation for the second season grows, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new set of images.

One image sees Norman Reedus probably eyeing someone from the distance, while another sees Melissa McBride on her bike. Another image sees Ash taking a shot at someone, off camera, while another sees Losang surrounded by people. Another set of images shows Laurent, Genet, and Isabelle at different points in their arcs. While the images do not give away anything, they set a thrilling tone for the upcoming season.

What To Expect From ‘Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol’?

The finale of the first season left fans on a cliffhanger note, with Daryl unsure whether to return home or stay with his newfound family in France. Furthermore, the final scene of the finale saw Carol’s return as she began searching for what happened to her old friend. The upcoming season will focus on Carol’s efforts to find her friend. Speaking of the new season, David Zabel previously told Collider, “Season 2 keeps deepening that dilemma for Daryl, for Norman's character, and all the stories in Season 1 really come to fruition over the course of Season 2, including the Genet [Anne Charrier] story and Codron [Romain Levi] and Laurent story, all that stuff that was around Daryl.” Giving in insight into Carol’s arc he added,

Now we add this parallel story, which is Carol searching for her friend and how that all comes together, and it gets really exciting and compelling and kind of massive by the time you get towards the second half of the last three episodes of Season 2.

The season will bring back Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Genet, Romain Levi as Stéphane, Joel de la Fuente as Losang and many more. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and check out the new images above.

