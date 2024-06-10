The Big Picture Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres in September, with production on Season 3 already underway

Norman Reedus believes there are still plenty of stories left to tell for Daryl Dixon, and says the Season 2 finale is the "best one-hour Walking Dead thing ever."

The Book of Carol will see Daryl and Carol embark on separate journeys, with Daryl in France and Carol pursuing a man on his motorcycle.

Even before the motorcycle-riding zombie-killing Daryl Dixon washed up on our screens in last year’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC knew fans would want more. While the series didn’t celebrate its debut until September, the network went ahead and gave it a Season 2 renewal in July, promising audiences that Daryl’s story would continue. Now, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol has landed an official premiere date on September 29, giving viewers three months to speculate on the adventures and trouble-filled situations that the besties first introduced in The Walking Dead will encounter. With a third season in development, the staying power of the production certainly won’t be called into question, but how long can the spinoff go on for? Daryl Dixon himself, Norman Reedus, thinks that the limit does not exist.

During an interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, during which the pair discussed the actor’s upcoming feature-length production, The Bikeriders, Reedus shared his belief that there are still plenty of stories to tell when it comes to Daryl Dixon and gives his word that he’ll be certain to give the character his proper send off when the time comes.

“I think it's got some time left in it. I want that character to end correctly. It started correctly and I put too much work into it to be a drone shot waving goodbye. You know what I mean? I want him to get his justice. It still has a huge fan base. I get mobbed all the time because of that show. In France, when the posters went up, it was bananas. We're about to start Season 3, but I will say the finale of Season 2 is the best one-hour Walking Dead anything ever. I've said it in press before. I stick to it. It's mind-blowing.”

Where Will The Story Go In ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol’?

In the finale of Daryl Dixon’s first season, audiences finally spotted Melissa McBride’s Carol again as she was hot in pursuit of a man riding Daryl’s beloved motorcycle. On a mission to find her bestie, Carol’s final moments of the episode saw her riding off into the post-apocalyptic sunset on a quest that will presumably take her overseas. Meanwhile, in France, Daryl will grapple with the biggest choice of his life - stay and fight, or return to America. Joining Reedus and McBride in the sophomore installment will be a handful of returning names, including Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney.

