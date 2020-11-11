‘Dash & Lily’ Star Midori Francis Reveals the Magic Behind That Unforgettable Dance Scene





I’m going to borrow Adam Chitwood’s review headline to further emphasize that, yes, Dash & Lily is “sugary sweet and charming AF.” Austin Abrams and Midori Francis are undeniably delightful as the show’s title characters. In hopes of finding a soulmate, Lily leaves a notebook of dares in the Strand Bookstore. Dash finds it, accepts the challenge and that kicks off a string of correspondence where the two get to know each other and learn more about themselves without meeting face-to-face.

With Dash & Lily now available to watch, I got the chance to chat with Francis and Abrams about their experience working on the Netflix series. Abrams highlighted a past project that taught him a lot about co-leading a show and Francis did discuss that epic dance scene from Episode 3, but the portion of the conversation that stuck out most was Francis’ willingness to discuss a recent Instagram post addressing the pressures of working on a show like this:

“When you’re an actor and you’re working 17 hours a day sometimes and you’re frustrated with yourself or you’re trying to make this the best it can be, you can sometimes lose sight of the joy and the gratitude. And so by that, I simply meant that, I’m super hard on myself, as are a lot of people, and I think looking back at the experience, you can always find times when you’re like, ‘Aw man, I could have appreciated that day more.’”

She continued by adding a little something that could be worth reminding yourself of often. (I know I should!):

“I feel like those days are actually really essential to the whole process, right? You’re making a painting and every day is a different stroke and they’re not all gonna be beautiful and they’re not all gonna make sense, but we’re playing human beings and they’re messy and they’re complicated and they make mistakes, so it’s all good.”

Austin Abrams and Midori Francis: