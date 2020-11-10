‘Dash and Lily’: Dante Brown and Troy Iwata Offer up Their Own Dares

–

If you’re looking for a way to jump-start the holiday season, the new Netflix series Dash & Lily is absolutely oozing with Christmas spirit! The show is an adaptation of Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, and it stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as the title characters. Dash is a bit of a loner and has no interest in taking part in the Manhattan holiday festivities, but that could change courtesy of a notebook he finds at the Strand Bookstore. That notebook of dares is step one of Lily’s quest to find a soulmate, and Dash is the one who accepts the challenge.

From there, Dash and Lily pass the notebook back and forth without meeting, learning more about each other through their messages and daring the other to try new things. Along the way, they regularly turn to two key sources of support – Lily’s brother Langston played by Troy Iwata and Dante Brown’s character, Dash’s best friend Boomer.

With Dash & Lily set to drop on Netflix on Tuesday, November 10th, I got the chance to chat with Iwata and Brown about their experience working on the show and their favorite holiday traditions. Brown’s family certainly sounds like they have a blast on Christmas:

“We come home, it’s like a reunion, family from out of town. We’ve got family that stays on that block and then we all come to my grandma’s house. From youngest to oldest, they rip open their presents savagely, and then we’ll go to the basement of my grandparents’ house and we’ll throw a party. DJ’s there, all types of stuff! It’s super lit!”

As for Iwata, his family has a uniquely creative tradition:

“My family on my dad’s side, my Japanese family, growing up all of the aunts and uncles would write a Christmas play and then make all of the cousins perform it for just them. It’s everything and nothing that you can imagine it was.”

If you’d like to hear more from Brown and Iwata, check out the non-spoiler portion of our conversation at the top of this article. Later this week, we’ll share the spoiler half fo the interview, digging into some of Boomer and Langston’s biggest moments from the show.

Dante Brown and Troy Iwata: