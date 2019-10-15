Netflix Orders ‘Dash & Lily’ Adaptation with Austin Abrams & Midori Francis

0

Are you a fan of Rachel Cohn and David Levithan‘s Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, a series of YA novels about young, unlikely love in New York City? How about friggin’ Nick Jonas? Or Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy? Then you’re in luck, friend: Netflix has ordered a TV adaptation of these charming, off-the-beaten-path books called Dash & Lily. Playing the title roles? Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead, Euphoria) and Midori Francis (Good Boys), aka the odd couple you’re about to stan for eight binge-worthy episodes of holiday romance.

If you’ve not heard of the books, we can fill you in thanks to a press release about the upcoming adaptation. Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares follows Dash, a cynical, precocious, but total Scrooge of a teen and the bubbly, smiles-with-dimples, Christmas-loving Lily. Lily would love to spend the holidays finding love. Dash would love to spend the holidays “alone watching depressing foreign films.” How on earth will these crazy kids make it work? By writing down their deepest secrets and wildest desires in a notebook they share and hide all across New York City. Hey, if You’ve Got Mail taught us anything, it’s that we’re all willing to share more if it’s via anonymously written messages.

Beyond the titular characters, the show also features Dash’s easygoing best friend Boomer (Dante Brown), Lily’s college dropout brother Langston (Troy Iwata), and Lily’s eccentric grandfather and great-aunt played, respectively, by James Saito (Always Be My Maybe) and Jodi Long (Sullivan & Son). Also — Dash’s ex-girlfriend Sofia (Keana Marie) might show up now and again, and if you know anything about romantic comedies, you know that won’t get in the way of Lily and Dash’s budding romance at all, no way, uh-uh.

Joe Tracz, who recently adapted another popular series of YA novels to Netflix (A Series of Unfortunate Events), will serve as Dash & Lily‘s showrunner, alongside executive producers Levy and Jonas. Levy was effusive about the project, saying he’s “thrilled to be starting production with such an exceptional group of collaborators on and off-screen – from writer/showrunner Joe Tracz to our talented directors, incredible cast, and of course, our producing partner, Nick Jonas. This show is inspiring to us and promises to give audiences a uniquely romantic and entertaining New York City holiday adventure.”

If you ask us, this sounds like the perfect holiday comfort show to snuggle up to while sipping our hot cocoa and hanging our stockings. For more in the world of Netflix holiday treats, here’s our coverage of their upcoming holiday slate.

Dash & Lily is set to air on Netflix sometime in 2020. The official synopsis is below.