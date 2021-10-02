Dashcam is a look into one editor's journey into solving a crime from behind his computer. The film, which dropped its official trailer, is a terrifying glimpse into discovering the truth and the toll it can take on those behind the scenes, particularly when it is something thrown on their plate without their knowledge.

From director and writer Christian Nilsson and starring Eric Tabach and genre icon Larry Fessenden, Dashcam is being released October 19 and it wants to get you ready for the spooky season.

Dashcam feels from this trailer like it is in the same vein as things like Unfriended or The Conversation, two movies based around technology and the film was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's film starring Gene Hackman but with a modern twist. And the trailer does a perfect job of exploring the technology we have, the use of dashcam footage, as well as applying it to our current cultural conversation.

The film follows Jake (Tabach) and his journey to uncover the truth about the murder of a police officer while balancing it all with his own career goals.

After the terrifying success of Host, the trailer for Dashman does a terrific job teasing another horror experience worth staying awake at night for.

Dashcam is coming out on October 19.

Inspired by Antonioni's Blow-Up, Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, Dashcam is a stunning psychological thriller that follows Jake (Eric Tabach, “Blue Bloods”)—a timid video editor at a local news channel who fantasizes about becoming a reporter. While editing a piece on a routine traffic stop that resulted in the death of a police officer and a major political official (Larry Fessenden, Dementer, Jakob’s Wife), Jake is inadvertently sent dashcam video evidence that tells a completely different story. Working alone from his small apartment in NYC, Jake uses his skills as an editor to analyze the footage and piece together the truth behind what actually happened. Has Jake uncovered a conspiracy that he can break on the morning news? Or is he seeing things that aren’t really there?

