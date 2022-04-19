His last movie was one of the few filmmaking success stories of 2020.

Rob Savage was one of the few filmmakers in the world to benefit from the Pandemic Years, with his film Host — lauded as one of the best movies of 2020 — filmed exclusively on a group Zoom call. (No, that was not the only reason why it's considered a horror movie, given all the freaky-deaky stuff that goes on).

Now, after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Savage's sophomore feature DASHCAM, not to be mistaken for the other DASHCAM to debut last year, gets a new trailer ahead of the film's release on June 3. Like Host, it uses an array of unique filmmaking techniques — which, if the title hasn't already tipped you off, the trailer gives away.

DASHCAM is directed by Rob Savage and produced by Jason Blum, Douglas Cox, and Savage. It stars Annie Hardy, Angela Enahoro, and Amar Chadha-Patel. It originally made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, and was named second runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. It enjoyed a successful run on the festival circuit, including appearances at the 2021 editions of the BFI London Film Festival and Sitges.

DASHCAM will be available in the US on-demand on June 3, and in the UK on digital on June 6. It's set for a debut in theaters across both territories on June 3. Check out the teaser below:

Here's the official synopsis for DASHCAM:

"In the midst of lockdown, musician Annie has been livestreaming with her fans, taking their comments, and turning them into rap lyrics as she drives around downtown Los Angeles. Exasperated by her pandemic lifestyle, Annie escapes to the UK to visit her old band mate Stretch, livestreaming the whole way. Her arrival and behavior incite contempt from Stretch's girlfriend, and she causes chaos when tagging along on his food delivery job. After an argument, Annie runs off with Stretch’s car and phone, using them to take over his food pickups where she encounters a stranger who asks her for a delivery of a different kind: a frail elderly woman called Angela who is being followed by someone looking to do her harm. Annie identifies with Angela’s plight and with the added incentive of an envelope of cash, she agrees to deliver Angela to a safe address out of town. Annie and Stretch soon find themselves caught up in a twisted plan with sinister forces at work, and as the night progresses and the chaos builds, they must fight for their lives against a supernatural creature intent on making Annie its new host."

