Disney+ is gearing up for the holiday season with the family comedy Dashing Through the Snow, starring a strong cast featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Teyonah Parris.

Eddie Garrick, portrayed by Ludacris, is a man burdened by some Yuletide traumas from his past. At the insistence of his estranged wife, Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), he takes their 9-year-old, Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum), to his workplace on a seemingly regular Christmas Eve. The plot thickens when they cross paths with Nick (Lil Rel Howery), who, in his conspicuous red suit, raises some eyebrows for Eddie. Eddie's social worker instincts tell him Nick's a few ornaments short of a full tree. However, things spiral when a tangle with local political bigwig (Oscar Nuñez) flings father and daughter into a whimsical escapade that could rekindle Eddie's lost Christmas spirit.

Helmed by Tim Story and penned by Scott Rosenberg, Dashing Through the Snow not only promises a rich tapestry of Atlanta’s holiday spirit but also boasts an ensemble cast to complete the festive atmosphere. With the summer blockbuster season wrapping up, Disney+ is clearly setting its sights on delivering some winter wonder. So, make a note, because this November, there's a delightful cinematic journey awaiting you.

When Is Dashing Through The Snow Releasing?

Dashing Through the Snow made its way to Disney+ on November 17, 2023. The film is now available to stream, and you can watch the film for yourself by clicking the button below.

Watch the 'Dashing Through The Snow' Trailer

The Dashing Through The Snow trailer was released on October 25, 2023, showcasing the film's humor and a decent look at the film's plot. Here's the official description:

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Dashing Through The Snow'?

Starring as Nick, Lil Rel Howery has solidified his comedic stature in Hollywood. Fans might recognize him from NBC's The Carmichael Show, where he portrayed the character Robert Carmichael from 2015 to 2017. However, his talents extend beyond television. In 2017, he garnered attention as TSA officer Rod Williams in the critically acclaimed horror film, Get Out. He also played a pivotal role in the TV series Rel, a personal project where he not only acted but also contributed to its creation and co-production.

Known primarily for his musical talents, Ludacris, portraying Eddie Garrick, has also established a significant presence in Hollywood. Many recognize him as Tej Parker from the Fast and Furious saga, starting with 2 Fast 2 Furious. However, his acting range extends beyond action-packed races to diverse roles in films such as Crash, Gamer, and New Year's Eve. In 2021, he branched into children's programming, creating and voicing characters for the Netflix series, Karma's World.

Portraying Allison Garrick is Teyonah Parris, who first caught attention in the television world with her 2010 role on The Good Wife. By 2012, she gained prominence as Dawn Chambers on AMC's acclaimed Mad Men. The allure of cinema soon called, and Parris notably shone in the 2014 indie hit Dear White People. Parris was also featured in the critically acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk and took center stage Off-Broadway in Slave Play. For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Parris was a standout as the adult Monica Rambeau in Disney+'s WandaVision as well as the latest MCU film, The Marvels. She's set to bring Monica Rambeau back to the fore.

In the role of a local politician is Oscar Nuñez. His comedic roots trace back to New York with The Shock of the Funny troupe, eventually leading him to L.A.'s renowned Groundlings. His evolution as a writer shone after his time at the Warner Brothers Comedy Writer's Workshop. Recognizable roles include stints in Malcolm in the Middle and The Office. Behind the scenes, Nunez's creativity birthed projects like Halfway Home. His range was displayed with roles like Jose Baez in Prosecuting Casey Anthony and as Desi Arnaz in I Love Lucy: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom. He recently amused audiences on Netflix's Mr. Iglesias.

Mary Lynn Rajskub, who also stars in the film, launched her diverse career in local theater before making a splash in 90s music videos with Weezer and Beck. Her fame surged with HBO's Mr. Show and her portrayal of Chloe O'Brian in 24. While adept in drama, her comedic talents were evident in The Sketch Show and films like Little Miss Sunshine. Trained as a painter at the San Francisco Art Institute, Rajskub has secured two Screen Actors Guild nominations and roles in films like Julie & Julia and Night School. More recently, her roles spanned Modern Family, The Tomorrow War, and a 2023 collaboration with Paul Scheer on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Also joining the cast is Ravi Patel. He started his career as an emcee before swiftly transitioning to commercials, accumulating over 70 national ads. Patel has showcased his talent in films like Transformers and TV favorites such as Scrubs and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Who Made 'Dashing Through The Snow'?

Image via Disney+

Dashing Through the Snow is a film directed by the seasoned Tim Story, who has previously worked on notable films such as Barbershop and Fantastic Four (2005). The script is penned by Scott Rosenberg, known for classic films like High Fidelity and more recent popular movies, including the Jumanji sequels and Venom. The production is managed by John Jacobs and Will Packer, accompanied by a robust team of executive producers. This team includes Tim Story, who takes on dual roles as director and executive producer, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman.