Now that the spooky season is over, it's time to start looking ahead to “the most wonderful time of the year”, also known as the holiday season. One of the biggest television traditions coming up soon is Freeform’s annual 25 Days of Christmas. Its line up usually consists of seasonal classics like Home Alone and The Santa Clause, with 2024 being no different. However, in recent years, Freeform’s parent company Disney has been using events like this to debut some of their Disney+ original films and TV shows on the traditional cable network. This year that includes the 2023 Disney+ original film Dashing Through the Snow.

Given it’s officially November, Disney announced the schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas with Dashing Through the Snow making its broadcast debut on Sunday, December 8th at 9:55 PM ET. It will be paired with another Freeform premiere of the 2015 film Santa’s Little Helper. The film now joins other Disney+ projects like Hocus Pocus 2, Goosebumps, The Mandalorian, and The Santa Clauses that have made their network debut on Freeform.

Dashing Through Some Rotten Tomatoes

Image via Disney+

While Dashing Through the Snow currently holds a rotten 32% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s at least spreading some Christmas cheer among the average consumer with a fresh audience popcorn rating of 63%. That’s nearly double its critics score. The story is a classic Christmas Carol-like adventure that follows a father named Eddie who despises the Christmas holiday after a traumatic childhood experience. Nevertheless, due to a request from his wife, Allison, who he’s currently separated from, Eddie takes his young daughter Charlotte to work on Christmas Eve to better connect with her.

In doing so, they come across a jolly man in a red suit named Nick that may be able to help with Eddie’s lack of Christmas spirit. It didn’t garner much attention when it debuted on Disney+ last Christmas, and is nowhere near the next holiday classic, but getting it in front of a larger audience on Freeform might be exactly what this film needs to be given a seasonal chance. Especially since it includes the charming cast of Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Fast and the Furious), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Teyonah Parris (The Marvels) and Óscar Núñez (The Office).

It’s Almost Time For Some Christmas Movie Marathons

Dashing Through the Snow is currently streaming on Disney+ if you can’t wait for the film’s Freeform premiere. The trailer can be viewed below. It’s going to be another stacked year for the 25 Days of Christmas. Alongside Dashing Through the Snow, other festive favorites on the schedule include Jingle All the Way, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.