The Big Picture Disney+ has released a new image for Dashing Through the Snow, a family holiday feature premiering on November 17, to get audiences into the Christmas spirit.

The film follows a man named Eddie Garrick, played by Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, who must reevaluate his views on Christmas when he encounters an eccentric man named Nick, played by Lil Rel Howery.

The new image captures Ludacris' character with his daughter and estranged wife in a rare Georgia snow, hinting at the magical adventure that awaits, potentially restoring Eddie's faith in the winter holiday.

Though it's only September, it's never too early to celebrate Christmas. And to help get you into the spirit of things, Disney+ has just released a new image for Dashing Through the Snow, an original family holiday feature that is sure to bring your family together this Christmas. Dashing Through the Snow will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 17.

Dashing Through the Snow follows an Atlanta man named Eddie Garrick, played by Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges of the Fast and Furious franchise, who has avoided Christmas for most of his life due to a traumatic experience. But on one Christmas Eve, Eddie will have to reassess his soured opinion of the holiday. Made to take his daughter Charlotte to work with him on Christmas Eve at the behest of his estranged wife Allison, Eddie and Charlotte soon intersect with an eccentric man named Nick, played by Lil Rel Howery – a man who seems to be delusional.

A social worker by profession, Eddie attempts to get Nick professional help. However, in the midst of his good deed, Eddie will get on the bad side of one very vindictive politician, played by Oscar Nuñez. Together Nick, Charlotte, and Eddie will go on a magical adventure that just might restore Eddie's faith in the winter holiday.

'Dashing Through the Snow' Captures the Magic of the Holidays

The new image, released today, gives us a look at the holiday magic to come. The photo shows Ludacris' Eddie with his daughter (Madison Skye Validum) and estranged wife (Teyonah Parris), along with an adorable puppy, standing outside and looking at what seems to be a very rare case of Georgia snow. The new release comes on the heels of previously released images which showed Howery's Nick as Santa, and gave us a glimpse of Eddie and Charlotte chasing after Nick in the streets, struggling to keep ahold of the magical holiday figure.

The film is directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg. Dashing Through the Snow is produced by John Jacobs and Will Packer, with Story, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman, serving as executive producers on the project. Check out the new image below: