Disney has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming holiday movie Dashing Through the Snow. The movie cast Ludacris, Teyonah Parris, and Lil Rel Howery in leading roles while Tim Story helms from a script written by Scott Rosenberg. The Christmas movie looks to deliver a fresh, fun and compelling take on the Christmas movies with its hilarious plot and heartfelt performances.

The trailer sees Ludacris and Parris as a married couple, with a young daughter (played by Madison Skye Validum). On Christmas Eve, things take a turn when Ludacris finds Santa (portrayed by Howery) hanging upside down in his chimney. Seems like this Santa is trying to get off cookies and somehow has lost his sleigh as we later see them in the car going around town. The story spans through the night as Santa tries to make Ludacris “a believer.” Overall with its meta jokes and physical comedy, the film seems like perfect feel-good movie for the season that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Alongside Ludacris, Howery, and Parris the feature has an ensemble cast that also includes Oscar Nuñez, Gina Brillon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis, and Sebastian Sozzi. Ludacris is hilarious as a cynical father, who is going around the town meeting Santa’s friends and spreading Christmas joy. On the other hand, Howery brings a new approach to Santa, who is trying to get healthier and turn Ludacris’ character into a believer.

Teyonah Parris Returns to Disney+ for ‘Dashing Through the Snow’

Image via Disney+

After appearing in WandaVision, Parris returns to Disney+ for the non-MCU project; she is set to reprise her Wandavision role in The Marvels which will arrive in theaters a week before Dashing Through the Snow becomes available on Disney+.

The feature is directed by Story, who is well-known for films like Barbershop, 2005's Fantastic Four, and the Ride Along franchise. His vision has brought all the Christmas joy wrapped up in hilarious plot, and genuine performances. With the impressive talents behind and in front of the camera, Dashing Through the Snow could be a perfect holiday season watch across age groups.

Dashing Through The Snow debuts November 17 on Disney+ worldwide. You can check out the new trailer below: