While we aren’t in the business of solving crimes, we can’t imagine that there’s any feeling better than the “ah-ha” moment when a detective realizes the missing piece of the puzzle that puts everything together. True-crime fans will know that many cases go cold and eventually stay unsolved for years upon years — and even forever — which is why the news of Oxygen’s upcoming series, Dateline: The Smoking Gun, was an especially exciting one. As teased in the title, each of the four cases covered in the brand-new true-crime series will offer audiences closure as the leading detectives behind the investigations reveal the big moment when they realize they have found, well, the smoking gun. In an exclusive Collider trailer reveal, viewers can catch a sneak peek of the stories set to unfold when the series kicks off with a two-hour special installment on October 3.

Hosted by Dateline’s Andrea Canning, the first-look teaser gives us a short but involved glimpse into cases that had investigators slamming their heads against the wall after chasing down one false lead after the next. From physical evidence to gut feelings, the detectives reveal the flashing lightbulb moments that led them down the path of an arrest. Promising to deliver plenty of “twists and turns,” the trailer shows how absolutely wrong the police can be on the way to unearthing the truth. But with determination, a commitment to justice, and — in some cases — a dash of luck, these stories take a turn for the better when law enforcement nabs the guilty party.

Of the four episodes included in the new show’s first season, three of them will be two-hour specials, giving the creative team much more time to lean into each of the stories with the investigators who solved them. Each episode will take audiences to a different corner of the country, where a killer, or killers, has struck and taken the life of an innocent, leaving chaos and uncertainty in their wake. Included in the episodes will be a triple murder, the discovery of a serial killer, and a case involving NYPD detective Bill Clark, who, during his time on the force, worked on bringing down the mafia and uncovering the truth about the Son of Sam.

What Other New True Crime Programming Does Oxygen Have?

Along with the upcoming release of Dateline: The Smoking Gun, Oxygen has been busy putting out a handful of other top-tier titles centered around true crime. The network recently brought audiences the fascinating and harrowing two-part docuseries, The Girl on the Milk Carton, and welcomed back The Real Murders of Atlanta for a captivating third season.

You can check out the exclusive first look at the trailer for Dateline: The Smoking Gun above, and tune into Oxygen on Thursday, October 3, at 8 pm for the debut episode.

Watch on Oxygen