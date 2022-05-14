Netflix’s Heartstopper has been out for a few weeks now, and it is still finding masses of fans. Its tender, sweet portrayal of a budding romance between two teenage boys has been widely applauded and commended. What initially begins as a forbidden love develops into an empowering representation of the bravery and pride of the LGBT+ community. Along with having two appealing leads, there is a diverse ensemble of likable supporting characters who provide many delightful moments too. With no official announcement for a second season as of right now, fans have plenty of other equally brilliant LGBT+ shows and movies to check out on streaming services. Few will find a better companion piece to the show than the Irish comedy Dating Amber.

Set in the mid-nineties, the 2020 movie stars Fion O’Shea stars as Eddie, and Lola Pettigrew as Amber, two troubled, closeted teenagers who befriend each other and start a fake straight relationship in order to fit in at their high school. Written and directed by David Freyne – who has described the film as semi-autobiographical – the coming-of-age tale has a somewhat darker, edgier tone compared to Heartstopper, but it still features some genuinely hilarious scenes and strays far from typical rom-com clichés. Much of the humor comes from the self-aware performances Eddie and Amber implement throughout. Amber is very tough and headstrong having grieved the suicide of her father and struggled to maintain a healthy relationship with her mother, whereas Eddie is initially quite weak-willed crippled by his demanding father who wants him to join the Irish army.

While similar in many ways, it is interesting to note the differences between Dating Amber and Heartstopper. Where Heartstopper tells most of its story from within the high school environment, Dating Amber ventures out more and looks deeply into the home lives of its protagonists. Sharon Horgan and Barry Ward have memorable roles as Hannah and Ian, Eddie’s parents, who struggle to recognize Eddie's sexuality. Though Hannah is still quite motherly and empathetic, Ian is stern and piles extra pressure on Eddie to be tough and disciplined just like him. Eddie is forced to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Irish army despite little interest in doing so, and even throws himself into it occasionally, but it is clearly not the life he wants to live. The concocting of his false heterosexual relationship with Amber is not just to fit in at school, but to also appear straight in front of his family too. More solemnly, there are several emotional confrontations between Amber and her mother, Jill, played credibly by Simone Kirby.

The darker side of ignorant parenting contrasts with the accepting, compassionate parents in Heartstopper, which wisely omitted the trope of the overbearing or unaccepting parent, something we have seen so often in LGBT+ movies and TV shows. Though there is not a huge amount of focus on the characters’ home lives, it is uplifting to see the modern-day Heartstopper portray supportive family members in regard to sexuality. Stories have already circulated of the show helping young people come out to their families. Dating Amber still manages to find a way to show how everything can still be okay despite how hard it may seem. The time periods play a huge role in how Dating Amber explores similar themes to Heartstopper in different ways.

Dating Amber is set only two years after homosexuality was decriminalized in Ireland, and homophobia is clearly very prevalent in the movie. Even the school they attend shows a video condemning homosexuality in a rather tongue-in-cheek scene. Homophobic and offensive name-calling are unfortunately quite common, but rather than treating these characters as one-note or irredeemable, they are portrayed as simply uneducated on the subject matter. It is saddening to see similar behavior still prominent in Heartstopper with the character of Harry, but in both cases, the protagonists show they are eventually strong enough to cope with it – even though they really should not have to. Gratefully though, much of that is pushed aside, and the friendships are well and truly at the forefront.

Heartstopper created an unforgettable, tight-knit group, but Eddie and Amber’s friendship that forms as a result of their phony relationship is beautifully realized and irresistibly heartwarming. The unbreakable bond they form is nothing short of triumphant, and Freyne delves deep into the inner thoughts and secret lives of the two leads and allows for each conversation or situation they find themselves in to unfold naturally. It is through these conversations that we learn about Eddie and Amber’s backstories each of which indicates a suppressed trauma separate from their anxiety about coming out. Despite this, there are so many sweet moments between them, yet the movie never feels forced or too sugary; it feels real and warranted. They both confide in each other and that is what helps them through some darker periods. Of the many hurdles the two of them have to jump over, they always have each other’s backs even when it seems one of them is about to give up.

Audiences should not go into Dating Amber expecting it to be bright and colorful. Despite what the poster may suggest, there are no sporadic animation sequences in its 92-minute running time, and it is considerably grittier than the Netflix series, particularly in its second half. Freyne deserves a huge amount of credit for handling the themes of the movie with intelligence and sensitivity. It certainly is not all doom-and-gloom though, and it breaks away from the predictably tragic LGBT+ dramas by having plenty of hilarious moments. Its ending is hopeful and fitting, and the direction Eddie and Amber eventually go sends a strong message to young people who feel they can relate to them. It is interesting to note the different ways Dating Amber explores the same themes as Heartstopper, Nevertheless, they both deserve the high praise they have received, especially from LGBT+ audiences. Unfairly overlooked, Dating Amber is an absolute must-see for all those who were touched by Heartstopper.

