From Too Hot to Handle to MILF Manor, 21st-century reality TV is brimming with a plethora of dating shows that are raunchy, scandalous and effortlessly entertaining. The crux of reality dating shows is usually to challenge the cardboard cut-out approach to dating as the contestants engage in experimental processes in an attempt to find love. Joining the mix of bizarre and quaint dating reality TV shows is Dating Naked, where singles strut about in their birthday suits, stripping back the layers in their pursuit of finding love the unconventional way. Dating Naked UK Season 1, which debuted on Paramount+ on August 23, 2024, with Rylan Clark as the host, is actually a British spinoff of the original Dating Naked that aired on VH1 back in 2014.

Interestingly, reality TV shows centered around nudity are not a brand-new concept. Around the early 2010s, an influx of shows dabbled with the idea of nudity, aiming to capitalize on shock value while exploring themes of vulnerability and authenticity. Shows like Naked and Afraid tested survival skills without clothing. Buying Naked followed nudists’ house hunting, and Dating Naked, on the other hand, introduced the idea to the world of dating reality TV.

Unlike Its Spinoffs, Nudity on ‘Dating Naked’ Was Blurred Out

The original Dating Naked had nudity blurred out, but in the UK and German spin-off, all contestants are filmed au naturel with their genitals on display. The original American reality dating show debuted back in July 2014, with Amy Paffrath serving as host in the first two seasons. The host was then changed and Dating Naked Season 3 was hosted by Rocsi Diaz. Like most dating reality TV shows, Dating Naked, too was filmed in exotic locations like Panama, the Philippines, and Bora Bora. The show kicked off as Dating Naked Season 1 featured new pairs of contestants in each episode, and they would go on blind dates in their birthday suits.

However, the show underwent a switch-up in subsequent seasons where a male and female lead were chosen, and new contestants would join in each episode to go on dates with one of them in an attempt to find love. The show was eventually axed after three installments despite getting a fair amount of online attention, primarily due to the lack of viewership. The VH1 show faced advertising boycotts resulting from campaigns by conservative groups, including One Million Moms and the Parents Television Council. There was even a point after Dating Naked Season 1 when the show was hit with a lawsuit from former contestant Jessie Nizewitz, who had sued the show for not blurring out her crotch, as reported by The New York Post.

‘Dating Naked UK’ Is Basically ‘Love Island’ on Steroids

The latest British spinoff of the show debuted in 2024, and is just a naked version of Love Island when zoomed out. Contestants on the show bare it all in the luxury villa in Colombia as they bask in fun dates, get to know each other, and even have televised sex on the show. Each episode sees contestants getting dumped after cast mates vote for their favorites with a £50k prize at stake.

The show also has new contestants joining mid-way through the season who disrupt existing connections, similar to Love Island. One aspect that sets Dating Naked UK apart from typical dating shows — other than the nudity, of course — is that it celebrates body diversity. The show aimed at casting diverse body types and the general vibes on set were revealed to have been respectful and uplifting. There is more public tolerance for nudity in the UK than in the US, which is likely why the Brit version has picked up on viewership.

Other than the fact that contestants were naked, the date ideas on the show were bizarre and continue to be in the latest spinoff. Back then, a huge chunk of them were not nudity-friendly. For instance, there were episodes on the show that featured dates where contestants were constantly seen putting their genitals at risk and included water-skiing, riding bikes, and even parasailing, all while being buck-naked. In an interview with STL Mag Dating Naked Season 1 and 2, host Paffrath confessed that a contestant had gotten bit in the testicles by an ant while filming the show in Panama.

Dating Naked Season 3 took it a step ahead and even had a 69-year-old contestant stripping down in an attempt to find love with a woman about half his age. Paramount+ also produced the German counterpart of the show and, despite being closer to the UK version, did not build the same traction as the British one. Dating Naked UK is confirmed for Season 2. The original Dating Naked and its spin-offs are available to stream on Paramount+.

