OWN recently released a new reality TV show, The Never Ever Mets, that I think proves an excellent point for the current dating situation in this lifetime. In The Never Ever Mets, seven couples who have been dating virtually and believe they're in love finally had the opportunity to meet each other in person. Some couples have known each other for a few months while others dated online for more than a decade.

Regardless of their history, each couple had an opportunity to see if that connection flourished in person. The seven couples moved into a house where they all lived together for several weeks as they tried to learn more about their partners and their housemates. Unfortunately, not all the couples were successful, but I think the show, as well as a few other reality series with a similar premise, did a good job of proving that it's imperative that couples meet in person and the quicker, the better.

Dating Sight Unseen Allows People to Hide True Colors