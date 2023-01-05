Dark Star Pictures just dropped a trailer for the new horror-thriller Daughter, which was recognized for excellence at the Viet Film Fest and the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. The upcoming mystery-drama hits theaters and on demand February 10.

Daughter follows a young woman kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As the newly discovered sister navigates through this twisted dynamic, she learns awful secrets about their past that lead to dark implications about their future. The trailer keeps the mystery alive as the family sports masks leaving their home, giving an isolating apocalyptic feel to the suspense-ridden atmosphere while leaving breadcrumbs of absurdity with flashes of out-of-place imagery. Without giving too much of the disturbing plot away, the trailer gives audiences enough to intrigue them into wanting to know more.

Casper Van Dien also stars as the patriarch of this strange family. Best known as Johnny Rico in the 1997 science fiction blockbuster Starship Troopers, which garnered a cult following through the years, his filmography includes playing Brom Van Brunt in Tim Burton’s 1999 gothic drama Sleepy Hollow. Van Dien more recently played Amok in Alita: Battle Angel. Vivien Ngô (Queen Sugar) plays his newly kidnapped “daughter.” Alongside Van Dien and Ngô, Elyse Dinh and Ian Alexander (The OA) are a part of the family, playing the mother and brother, respectively. Rounding out the cast of Daughter are Megan Le and Edward Stasik.

Daughter marks the feature film directorial debut for Corey Deshon, the writer and director with experience on shorts like Voice and To Police. Deshon is best known for his work as a writer and consulting producer for the ABC and Hulu series A Million Little Things. Matthew Bradley, Ron Bradley, Luke Corby, Laurent Fumeron and Daniel Goroshko are executive producing the new film along with Daniel Goroshko, Hieu Gray, Rodolphe Sanzé and Sharunya Varriale. In addition to Ngô and Deshon, producers for Daughter include Tracy Chitupatham and Jes Vu.

Coming in at a 95-minute run time, the not-yet-rated Daughter will be hitting theaters and on demand on February 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Check out the official synopsis and new trailer for Daughter below: