The Big Picture ABC News Studios and Hulu are releasing three new true-crime titles in 2024, starting with Daughters of the Cult on January 4.

Daughters of the Cult focuses on the story of a Mormon fundamentalist cult led by Ervil LeBaron, known as the "Mormon Manson."

The series explores the brainwashing and terror experienced by women trapped in the cult, as well as the efforts of law enforcement to track down and bring LeBaron to justice.

ABC News Studios and Hulu have paired up to give true-crime fans an explosive start to the New Year. Staying on par with their tradition of bringing audiences underpublicized stories from the last several decades, the streamer will be dropping three new titles for viewers to dig into. It all kicks off on January 4 with the premiere of Daughters of the Cult, followed by two separate installments, Me, Hereafter and Season 2 of Death in the Dorms, which are on track to arrive later in 2024. A must-see for anyone who found themselves glued to Netflix’s documentary series, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Daughters of the Cult centers around a deadly Mormon fundamentalist off-shoot. In an exclusive-to-Collider first look, viewers can hear the first-hand accounts of the women who were trapped in the cult and their stories of the brainwashing and terror that they faced within.

Nicknamed the “Mormon Manson,” Ervil LeBaron was the leader of a fundamentalist Mormon off-shoot that operated in the Southwest and Mexico in the 1970s. LeBaron was raised in this variation of the religion after his father had left Mormonism behind after the church broke itself from the ways of polygamy. The LeBarons were big believers in plural marriage, with both sons taking a multitude of wives. In the teaser, many of the now-grown children from those marriages speak candidly about the years they suffered at the hands of their father and his beliefs.

What sets LeBaron’s sect apart from others with similar practices are the cold-blooded assassinations that LeBaron coerced his followers to carry out. With his almighty power and fear-driven mind control, LeBaron sent his members on a killing spree that would result in the deaths of a handful of their rivals. Not only does Daughters of the Cult focus on the people trapped in LeBaron’s vengeful and bloodthirsty cult, but it also features the experiences of law enforcement officials who found themselves tracking down LeBaron and bringing him to justice.

What Other True Crime Content Does Hulu Have?

Close

Back in 2022, the streamer joined forces with ABC News Studios to bring audiences hard-hitting and unbelievable true-crime stories. While you wait for Daughters of the Cult, Me, Hereafter, and the second season of Death in the Dorms to drop in 2024, there are plenty of other fascinating stories to binge. Currently available are three seasons of the pair’s perhaps most infamous docuseries, Wild Crime, with other titles including Betrayal: The Perfect Husband and Killing County also terrific options.

Check out the teaser trailer for Daughters of the Cult below and tune in for a story of hope in the darkest of places when the five-episode series arrives on January 4, 2024.