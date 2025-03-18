Sing Sing garnered much acclaim (and should have gotten more Oscar nominations) for how it explores prisoners having their humanity be more deeply recognized through practicing an art form. Sing Sing saw its characters feel more seen and respected while surviving in the prison system by engaging in stage acting in collaboration with each other. It was an inspiring display of the healing power of art as therapy, along with being a rare film about prisons made with full cooperation and insight from real prisoners sharing their experiences. If you're looking for a companion piece that tackles a similar concept from a different angle, I'd highly recommend Daughters, a Netflix documentary that is guaranteed to break your heart and put it back together (and then break it again).

What Is 'Daughters' About?

Image via Sundance

Daughters offers a tour through the process of setting up a father-daughter dance for prisoners in a Washington, D.C. prison. This is a key moment for these men to get to see and have physical contact with their daughters, as their prison doesn't allow in-person visits. We see the various ways in which the fathers prepare for the emotional rollercoaster, including things like what messages they want to impart to their daughters, what skills they should show off if they can't dance, and doing group therapy to unload any trepidations or hopes about how it will go. By focusing on four specific men and the respective journeys of them and their families on the outside, it shines a light on the mundane cruelty of how the prison system permanently damages their human connections. But it also becomes staunch advocacy for restorative justice and community-based aid, as we see how the father-daughter dance program vastly benefits the mental health of all involved and helps improve the relationship the fathers have with their families.

'Daughters' Shows a Multifaceted Portrayal of Emotional Trauma

In drifting between the dynamics of four unique family situations, we become privy to the unique challenges and mental hurdles that they each have to deal with. One father named Mark must deal with how his daughter, Santana, resents how she's had to be the "dad" of her family and how she doesn't believe he'll step up as a father once he gets out. Another father named Keith fixates on how well his daughter, Aubrey, does in school and how that makes him fixate on how his rough upbringing prevented him from fully pursuing a good education. Alonzo craves his daughter's physical touch and is clearly upset by how the prison prevents him from nurturing their connection, worried that she's grown distant from him because of that. Frank barely has a connection with his daughter, Ja'Ana, since he was incarcerated when she was born and the two haven't had many opportunities to link up at all, due to the prison's strict visitation rules.

With how the camera trains in on their faces as they struggle to properly come to terms with how fleeting this deeply meaningful moment of grace will be for them, we see the empathy machine of cinema in full force. Besides a simple preamble that explains the dance program and the visitation rules of the prison, Daughters rarely needs statistics or legal experts to explain the devastating impact that the prison-industrial complex has had on these people.

‘Daughters’ Finds Sorrow and Joy in Familial Connection