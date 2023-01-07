Professional wrestling is a performative art, so it makes sense that many former wrestlers attempt to join the film industry as actors. While former WWE stars like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have successfully appeared in many popular films, they generally don’t stray outside their comedy and action films comfort zones. However, Dave Bautista has shown a surprising interest in taking his acting career seriously. While Bautista’s experience in the WWE prepared him to take on action roles, he’s worked with a number of great directors on modern day classics, including Denis Villenueve’s Blade Runner 2049. While his role in the final film is relatively small, Bautista got to show off his range in the prequel short, 2048: Nowhere To Run.

A Blade Runner sequel had been an object of fascination for cinephiles since the release of the first film, and Villenueve spared no expense in assembling an astonishing cast to lead his film. Bautista’s bite-sized performance as Sapper Morton, a Nexus-8 replicant, appears briefly at the beginning of the film as a target of Agent K (Ryan Gosling). After asking K if he has ever seen a “miracle,” Bautista’s kind-hearted replicant is “retired” before anyone gets to know anything about him. 2048 explored his backstory, and what events drew him to living in isolation on the protein farm.

There were numerous prequel shorts produced in conjunction with Blade Runner 2049 that fleshed out the world and mythology, but 2048 stands as the most emotionally compelling. Luke Scott, the son of the original film’s director, explored a pivotal incident in Sapper’s life that marked him for death at the hands of his manufacturers. In just seven minutes, Bautista gives a captivating, subdued performance that is unlike anything that he has done before. As Bautista continues to improve as an actor and work on more acclaimed projects, 2048 should stand the test of time as the role that first signified his gifts.

Dave Bautista Shows Surprising Vulnerability

There’s a performative aura of masculinity that is essential to professional wrestling, and it’s often that these qualities are consistent when professional wrestlers begin acting in film. Dwayne Johnson even has a clause in some of his contracts that stipulates how many times he can lose a fight on screen in order to protect his image. As a result, it’s almost shocking that 2048 opens with Bautista crying in front of a mirror to the point that he’s nearly hysterical. Despite his lurking presence, Bautista appears to be completely vulnerable.

The short quickly reveals why Sapper is in so much anguish. As a replicant, he knows that he’s risking his life anytime he’s out in public, as the Los Angeles Police Department is keen to snuff out any replicants and retire them as quickly as possible. We see how Sapper constructs the stern persona that he shows during the opening scene of Blade Runner 2049. He must wash away his tears and hide his emotions under glasses as he walks through a dense metropolitan area. It’s a commentary on masculinity, but it also signifies that Sapper’s calm demeanor when he meets with K is an image that he’s constructed to protect himself.

A Gentle Giant

The notion of a wrestler acting opposite children is often used for comedic effect; Johnson did The Game Plan, Cena did Playing With Fire, and Bautista even got in on the trend with the action-comedy My Spy. Having him show kindness to a more youthful character isn’t a joke in 2048; Sapper shares a brief, yet pleasant conversation with the young girl Ella (Gaia Ottman). There’s a beauty to the warmth that he shows, as we know what a difficult emotional state he was in moments earlier.

It’s clear that Sapper is just dealing with an average day; he’s haggled by thugs who attempt to goad him into a fight, he sells his leeches at a local market, and minds his own business. To call his behavior “robotic” isn’t an insult, as Sapper has planned out his day rigorously in order to avoid any potential danger (he also happens to be a robot). However, he’s forced to break from his cautious habits with a fateful decision that makes his death in Blade Runner 2049 even more tragic.

A Tragic End

At the cusp of completing his duties, Sapper finds himself drawn back to Ella, who is now accompanied by her mother (Orion Ben). The same thugs that had mocked and insulted Sapper earlier are about to sexually assault the two, and Sapper responds protectively as if it’s inherent to his programming. In a state of pure rage, Sapper mercilessly attacks the thugs and beats them to death. Even though we know Bautista’s strength already, it’s still a shocking moment when he goes completely savage. It’s amazing to see that Bautista can turn off his charm and become utterly terrifying on a moment’s notice.

The tragedy of the scene begins with a heartbreaking moment where Sapper notes the expressions of the two females that he’s just saved; no longer charmed by his pleasant nature, they’re completely horrified at the bloodshed and what Sapper is capable of. We see the realization set into Sapper’s eyes as he realizes he is just as afraid of himself as they are. He remorsefully examines the scene as if he’s horrified at his actions; it’s not hard to imagine that during his life as a replicant, Sapper was a tool of violence.

Sapper doesn’t get a hero’s reward, and sadly it's this heroic action that notifies the LAPD that a rogue replicant is on the loose. Flustered amidst the outburst and quick to avoid Ella’s tearful eyes, Sapper had forgotten his papers, leading officers to identify him. It’s another moment where we see Sapper’s vulnerability, and ironically, his humanity. Knowing that this unseen action is what brought K to him makes the opening of Blade Runner 2049 even more effective.

In less than a decade of professional acting, Bautista has worked with such noted auteurs as Villenueve, James Gunn, Rian Johnson, Sam Mendes, Taika Waititi, and M. Night Shyamalan. He’s experimented in both drama and comedy, and taken risks in both massive blockbusters and micro-budget independent films. Perhaps Bautista realized that most people wouldn’t see his best performance in a brief prequel short to a movie that bombed financially, but that didn’t stop him from giving it his all. It was the inception of a promising actor who continues to exceed everyone’s expectations.