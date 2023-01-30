Unfortunately, some things can't be willed into existence, no matter how famous you are and no matter how enthusiastically you pitch yourself for a project. That's what happened to Dave Bautista, as he admitted his quest to play Bane in an upcoming Batman movie was doomed to failure.

The actor had previously revealed in April 2021 at JusticeCon that he had met with Warner Bros. and made a demand in the room to play Batman. Bautista said at the time, “I’m not kidding. They were a little like, ‘Woah, we’re not even casting Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him.’” Bautista's friend and mentor, James Gunn, is now in charge of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran and fans hoped, nay believed, the actor's dream of playing the hulking villain in the Dark Knight's rogues gallery would be fulfilled, but sadly for Big Dave, that won't be happening, as he explained in a new interview with Insider.

Bautista elaborated by explaining that, by seeking to hit the reset button on the DC Extended Universe which had been met with financial and critical apathy, the company felt they had to create new stars and start from square one.

I have had conversations with James about that, but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that. I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don’t think you can do that with me. And I understand that.

RELATED: 'Knock at the Cabin' and 10 Roles that Show Dave Bautista's Range

He elaborated by adding that he appreciated the honesty from Gunn, given that he didn't want to give the best of himself to a character he loves if he wasn't up to it, saying: "I don’t want to play a character that I can’t bring justice to it. I don’t think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don’t know if I could handle the physical part, and I don’t think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don’t know if I’d be that guy.”

Bautista and Gunn have one last rodeo together, for now, in Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3, which will mark both of their departures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Bautista admitting he was happy to be saying goodbye. “It wasn’t all pleasant,” Bautista told GQ magazine. “It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Guardians 3 is released in May this year, while Bautista can next be seen in Knock at the Cabin which opens in theaters on February 3. Check out the trailer below.