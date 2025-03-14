For more than a decade, American citizens have been fearful of a divided country leading to an outbreak of violence. Hollywood has often depicted such nightmare scenarios in dystopian movies as Alex Garland’s Civil War and The Purge franchise. Yet, on a low-budget scale, 2017’s Bushwick brings the chaos outside the major cities and into America’s backyard.

The gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick serves as the backdrop for a full-scale insurgency in Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion’s relentless thriller. As a depiction of the outbreak of a second Civil War, Bushwick puts politics in the background to put the viewer amid the chaos while its stars, Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow, fight their way to survival. Not only did the film make the most of its small budget on a creative level, but it was also a true test of Bautista’s versatility as more than just another rising action star.

What Is 'Bushwick' About?