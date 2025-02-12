Over the past several years, Dave Bautista has done an exceptional job establishing himself as a serious actor. He was largely underestimated when he landed his first major role in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, but he quickly proved to be a stand-out character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to give a brief but memorable performance in the opening moments of Blade Runner 2049 and went on to work with Denis Villeneuve again in the Dune films. He has also done voicework and starred in many other action, comedy, and drama films, like 2023's Knock at the Cabin, a horror-thriller from M. Night Shyamalan. Now, via Deadline, Bautista's next project has been announced: a sci-fi film called Dreadnought, coming from the producers of John Wick.

Dreadnought is being directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, both of whom Bautista has worked with before on the 2017 action film Bushwick. The sci-fi flick is being produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films, both of whom previously worked as producers on the John Wick films. Dreadnought's screenplay comes from Joseph Greenberg, and it tells the story of Max, played by Bautista, who is trying to navigate the difficult life in a "fragile society" in the aftermath of an alien crash-landing on Earth, which caused the rapid spread of a plague.

What Kind of Movie is 'Dreadnought' Going to Be?