It’s no secret that Dave Bautista has been gunning for a role in Netflix’s long-gestating Gears of War adaptation, but now he’s taking things a step further — calling on fans to start a petition to help make it happen. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and WWE legend has been vocal about his desire to play Marcus Fenix in the film, and in a recent interview with ComicBook, while promoting In the Lost Lands, he revealed he’s been pestering Netflix behind the scenes as well. And if you've ever seen Big Dave angry, we're willing to bet Netflix might just give him what he wants.

“Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already,” Bautista said when the subject of the film came up. He then admitted he’s been actively badgering the streamer himself, adding, “It’s not like I’m not badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together.”

Will a 'Gears of War' Movie Actually Happen?

Despite Netflix keeping tight-lipped about casting, Bautista has long been a fan-favorite choice for the role of Marcus Fenix. Even Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of War, has publicly supported the idea, previously stating, “Oh and yes, Bautista as Marcus please – and a Latino actor for Dom, dammit.” Despite the huge interest in the adaptation, any development on Gears has been very quiet as of late. That doesn't mean it's not happening, however, but the last major update came in early 2023 when Netflix announced that Jon Spaihts (Dune, Doctor Strange) had been tapped to write the script. At the time, Spaihts expressed his excitement about adapting the hit video game franchise. “Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts said. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

The game’s developer, The Coalition, also voiced their enthusiasm for working with Spaihts and Netflix:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

While it remains to be seen if Netflix will finally answer the call, consider us signing the petition preemptively. Stay tuned for more Gears of War updates.