Thanks to his MCU stardom in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, Dave Bautista has accrued a box office total well into the billions, but his latest outing just narrowly managed to open inside the top 10. In the Lost Lands, which also stars Milla Jovovich, earned $1.0 million at the box office this weekend to claim the #10 spot, falling behind Rule Breakers and Mufasa: The Lion King but finishing ahead of One of Them Days and Heart Eyes. In the Lost Lands is based on the short story of the same name by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin, with Paul W.S. Anderson writing and directing the film. Fraser James and Deirdre Mullins were also tapped for roles in the fantasy action thriller.

While In the Lost Lands was playing in only 1,370 theaters this weekend, its per-screen total finished at $782, the second-worst of any movie in the top 10, the first being Rule Breakers. Mickey 17 finished atop the box office this weekend after opening with $19 million, and with it playing on 3,807 screens, this was enough to earn a per-theater total of just under $5,000, the best of any movie in the top 10. Falling behind Mickey 17 was Captain America: Brave New World, which had spent the last three weekends in the #1 spot before being dethroned by Bong Joon Ho’s latest sci-fi epic. The final two spots in the top five at the box office this weekend went to The Monkey (Theo James) and Paddington in Peru (Ben Whishaw), which earned $3.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

What Else Does Dave Bautista Have Going On?