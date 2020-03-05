‘My Spy’: Dave Bautista Pitches a Drax and Mantis Team-Up Movie at the Funko Store

–
Dave Bautista has quite the 2020 ahead of him! Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune is set to hit theaters on December 18th and Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead is expected to arrive on Netflix at some point this year, but first, Bautista has My Spy making its way into theaters. He leads the March 13th release as JJ, a CIA operative who gets demoted and scores a lackluster assignment – going undercover and keeping an eye on 9-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) and her family. Making matters worse for JJ? Sophie winds up figuring out who he his and forces JJ to teach her how to be a spy in exchange for not blowing his cover.
With the film’s nationwide release right around the corner, Bautista took some time to hang out with Collider at the Funko store in Hollywood. Check out the video at the top of this article to catch Bautista talking to Collider’s own Dorian Parks about everything from My Spy to the huge Guardians of the Galaxy and WWE presence at the Funko store, making the move from wrestling to acting, what inspired him to get into fitness to begin with, and so much more. My personal favorite bit of this conversation? Bautista’s interest in a Drax movie idea that James Gunn came up with – a Drax and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) team-up movie.
Here’s the official synopsis of My Spy:
MY SPY follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit. The film is being directed by Peter Segal (“Get Smart”) from a script penned by Jon and Erich Hoeber (“Red”).