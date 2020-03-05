‘My Spy’: Dave Bautista Pitches a Drax and Mantis Team-Up Movie at the Funko Store

–

Dave Bautista has quite the 2020 ahead of him! Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune is set to hit theaters on December 18th and Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead is expected to arrive on Netflix at some point this year, but first, Bautista has My Spy making its way into theaters. He leads the March 13th release as JJ, a CIA operative who gets demoted and scores a lackluster assignment – going undercover and keeping an eye on 9-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) and her family. Making matters worse for JJ? Sophie winds up figuring out who he his and forces JJ to teach her how to be a spy in exchange for not blowing his cover.

With the film’s nationwide release right around the corner, Bautista took some time to hang out with Collider at the Funko store in Hollywood. Check out the video at the top of this article to catch Bautista talking to Collider’s own Dorian Parks about everything from My Spy to the huge Guardians of the Galaxy and WWE presence at the Funko store, making the move from wrestling to acting, what inspired him to get into fitness to begin with, and so much more. My personal favorite bit of this conversation? Bautista’s interest in a Drax movie idea that James Gunn came up with – a Drax and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) team-up movie.

Here’s the official synopsis of My Spy: