'Knives Out 2' is halfway finished and Bautista has us completely ready for this sequel!

Rian Johnson's currently untitled Knives Out 2 wrapped up the first leg of the project in Greece last week and now Dave Bautista has shared why he thinks Detective Benoit Blanc's newest whodunit mystery is better than the first.

Before filming wound down in Greece, Bautista talked to PEOPLE about the new film and the colorful cast of characters involved with the latest mystery that Daniel Craig's Blanc will have to solve.

The first Knives Out featured the all-star cast of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, LaKeith Stanfield, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, and the late Christopher Plummer, but Bautista seems to think that Johnson has brought together an even more compelling cast of characters for the sequel.

"I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this. I think the characters are just so much more colorful. I think people are really going to dig this."

In addition to Bautista and Craig, Johnson has attracted a star-studded cast to the sequel, including Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. In the interview, Bautista discussed the "great" cast that he's surrounded by:

"Everybody's cast so well. I was working with a couple of my castmates and was mesmerized by their performances and just how well they've adapted into these characters. I think the characters in this are even more quirky than the first one."

Following the critical acclaim of Rian Johnson's Knives Out, which was produced by Johnson's T-Street Productions and distributed by Lionsgate, Netflix swept in to acquire the rights to the franchise. The $450 million-dollar deal secured the streamer two follow-up films with Craig's Benoit Blanc as the star.

Knives Out 2 is set to premiere next summer.

