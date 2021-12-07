Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will team up with the king of twists and turns, M. Night Shyamalan, for his film Knock at the Cabin, Deadline reports. Shyamalan will write and direct the film which Universal has set to land in theaters on February 3, 2023.

In the past, Shyamalan has made good use of big Hollywood names in his projects including Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg, and James McAvoy positioning them to stand at the helm of his works and with the news of the addition of Bautista, Knock at the Cabin looks to be no different.

Bautista’s career has only continued to climb over the past several years. The former WWE wrestler has made quite a name for himself, specifically in action and adventure genres. Bautista’s latest box office crusher, Dune, has already been given a green light for a second film which will also see the return of Bautista. Along with the silver screen, Bautista has also found much success on Netflix in their feature Army of the Dead. In the time between the release of these hits and filming for Dune 2 and Knock at the Cabin, Bautista hasn’t left much time for his personal life. The star is presently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and has just ended his work on Knives Out 2. The actor will also be starring in and producing an upcoming action buddy cop film alongside Jason Momoa.

Known best for his suspenseful thrillers, Shyamalan is freshly coming off yet another box office hit of his own. The writer and director’s latest feature, Old, brought in over $90 million at the global box office. Old centers around a family on a warm, island vacation that soon discovers that they are relaxing on a dangerous and mystical beach that is making them age at a high-speed pace, ending their lives within one day. The film was such a hit that it marked Shyamalan’s sixth feature to open at number one at the box office.

Shyamalan tends to keep his films wrapped up tight so as to not ruin any of the shocking, plot turning moments the creator’s works are known for, and Knock at the Cabin is no different. Though we don’t know anything about the film’s plot, starting the cast off with Bautista is a great jumping point. There is currently no release date for Knock at the Cabin.

