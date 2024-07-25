Fans have seen more wrestlers enter the world of acting in recent years, most notably Dwayne Johnson, who has become one of the most successful actors in the world. However, Dave Bautista is among the few who have established himself in the industry beyond his incredible physique, thanks to his remarkable acting chops that go beyond any type of gimmick.

First entering the industry because of his incredibly menacing figure, Bautista has shown fans he is also a capable actor with perfect comedic delivery and dramatic performances. These talents have earned him spots in many popular movies, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049. Although he has appeared in so many great Marvel movies, Batista's resumé has branched out, appearing in multiple genres and working with some of modern cinema's best auteurs. Far more soulful than anyone would expect, Dave Bautista is one of the best character actors working today, and these are his best movies.

10 'Knock at the Cabin' (2023)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Adapting Paul Trembly's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, Knock at the Cabin is a horrifying movie set in a remote part of the woods. A young girl and her two fathers are suddenly held hostage by assailants who claim that the apocalypse is near. The intruders give them the impossible choice of saving humanity or saving their family.

Bautista shows he is more than just a superhero or comedic actor; he can deliver a truly dramatic performance capable of leading a movie. M. Night Shyamalan puts together one of his best movies in recent years, a terrifying yet thought-provoking nightmare with great performances and a solid story. The movie is filled with suspense as the torturous events only seem to escalate, leaving audiences on the edge of their seat for the entire movie. Knock at the Cabin proves to be one of the best horror movies of 2023, with an emotional finale that is as ambitious as it is bittersweet.

9 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Directed by James Gunn

Capping off the best trilogy in the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a tragic yet entertaining sendoff to the group that still sets up more adventures to come. Rocket can't seem to escape his past as the High Evolutionary sends Adam Warlock to retrieve the raccoon. At an already depressing time, the guardians must band together to save Rocket as he experiences his haunting past again.

As maybe the saddest entry in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a real tearjerker but still provides the same sci-fi fun as the original two. Bautista's performance as Drax is fantastic yet again, becoming the heart of the team with some of the funniest lines in the movie. This movie has the Guardians feeling the most disjointed compared to other movies, but despite the flaws, the movie holds up as another great Marvel film.

8 'Master Z: Ip Man Legacy' (2018)

Directed by Woo-ping Yuen

Serving as a spin-off to one of the best tetralogies of all time, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy focuses on the character Cheun Tin-chi after his defeat to Master Ip. The character was the main villain and rival to Wing Chun in Ip Man 3 but now lives a depressed life after giving up martial arts. However, the triad sullies his everyday life as they bring him back into a life of fighting.

Bautista gives a believable performance and displays expert martial arts in a movie with some brilliant action sequences. Focusing on a fallen villain adds an exciting dynamic to the film, with fans rooting for Tin--chi amid the buffet of action. Bautista's role as the recurring foreigner trope in these movies stands out with his incredible acting. Master Z is a worthy entry into the Ip Man franchise with its stellar fight scenes and unbeatable action.

7 'Parachute' (2023)

Directed by Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow makes her directorial debut about a personal and important story about mental health and eating disorders. Parachute follows Riley, a young woman with an eating disorder who, while seeking to better herself, constantly encounters negativity that pushes her back into old habits. After meeting Ethan, the two hit it off and start a friends-with-benefits relationship. Soon, Ethan falls in love with her, and it pains him to see her chasing after other guys.

Many fans know Bautista for his roles in action or comedy movies, with maybe the occasional drama piece. Still, he puts his all in for this romance drama despite his little screen time, offering enough depth to make the role memorable. Parachute is one of the most underappreciated movies of 2023. While having a noticeably small budget and growing pains for her first movie, Parachute is still a fantastic first effort that delicately explores a sensitive topic while delivering a heartwarming story.

6 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve proves he is the king of sci-fi with Blade Runner 2049, one of his many fantastic movies. After learning the shocking truth that replicants can reproduce, Officer K goes on an investigation to dig deeper, sparking controversy among his superiors and other on-lookers. This investigation leads him to the protagonist of the original Blade Runner, Rick Deckard, as he learns the truth.

Bautista has only a small role in the sci-fi mystery, but in that short time, he does an incredible job, showing that he is capable of much more than being an action star. With beautiful cinematography, profound themes, and an intriguing plotline, Blade Runner 2049 is a sci-fi mystery like no other. The cyberpunk atmosphere compliments the lonely feeling of the protagonist and the depressing story they take fans through.

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

With a mixed bag of personalities, including the sarcastic Star-Lord and the inspirational tree alien Groot, the now-iconic Guardians of the Galaxy follows a group of strangers forming a bond to become what the galaxy needs. As each character fights for a powerful weapon known as The Orbs, they get caught in a galactic power scheme with the despotic Ronan the Accuser. The team must put their feelings aside and work together to defeat the villain and bring balance to the galaxy.

Despite focusing on relatively unknown characters, Guardians of the Galaxy throws a group of misfits together in a movie that expertly weaves their interesting personalities together to create a truly special ride. Making his debut as the now iconic Drax, Bautista turned the overly literal character into a bonafide scene-stealer, cementing his enduring popularity. Guardians of the Galaxy is a fun ride with action, humor and spectacle, making it one of the best movies in the MCU.

4 'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

The story follows Mahito, a twelve-year-old boy struggling to settle into his new town after losing his mother. After he learns that his mother is still alive from a talking Heron, he enters a tower that takes him to another world filled with adventure. The Boy and the Heron is yet another masterpiece from Studio Ghibli and one of the best and most complex animated movies of this decade.

Bautista lends his voice to The Parakeet King to the English dub for the Oscar-winning film, proving his versatility as an actor. This unusual fantasy adventure finds Hayao Miyazaki at his weirdest, which allows for some of his most creative work yet. The fantasy world is one of the most distinctive, accentuating the film's wonderous events. With shocking twists and turns in an entertaining plot, Miyazaki proves he is still one of the greatest filmmakers of this generation.

The Boy and the Heron Release Date December 8, 2023 Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes

3 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

After his exploits in Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc finds himself drawn to another mystery during the height of COVID. After a mysterious puzzle box ends up on his doorstep, he is invited to a party with some of the most prominent people in the world. However, after a murder attempt on the host, Benoit must deduce who the attempted killer is on an island full of chaotic and potentially dangerous characters.

Glass Onion is a worthy sequel to one of the best modern whodunnits. It has a riveting mystery, interesting characters, and a situation full of hilarious opportunities and events. As the most rewatchable movie on Netflix, Glass Onion is a masterpiece of comedy and mystery that can keep audiences glued to the screen while making them die of laughter. With an unexpected twist and phenomenal acting by the cast, this movie is undoubtedly a highlight on Bautista's resume.

2 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Years of Marvel movies set up for Avengers: Infinity War, a massive collaboration with some of the most famous heroes. On a quest to find the infinity stones, Thanos invades Earth to collect the remaining few, letting nothing stand in his path. The Avengers must band together as they fight him and his subordinates in a war to protect humanity from extinction.

Having a substantial role in a movie with the biggest crossover of all time can be pretty tricky. However, Bautista not only stands out but delivers some of the movie's best moments. In a time when Marvel movies were growing repetitive, Infinity War delivered an unforgettable ending that is one of the best moments in the MCU and helped set up yet another fantastic film. Infinity War is a perfect comic book movie that lets many heroes shine while giving fans the best theatrical experience possible.