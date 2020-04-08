Dave Bautista Movie ‘My Spy’ Heading from STX to Amazon Prime Video

With movie theaters closed for the foreseeable future, STX has decided to sell its family-friendly action comedy My Spy to Amazon Prime Video, reports Deadline.

Dave Bautista stars in My Spy, which has bounced around the calendar so often that a streaming release just makes more sense at this point. Rather than release the film into a crowded theatrical space at a later time, STX is taking what money it can get now, which is a smart play for a movie with limited theatrical upside.

Directed by Peter Segal, My Spy was slated to hit theaters on April 17, and it remains unclear when the film will debut on Amazon’s streaming service. The film has already been released in several international territories.

Bautista plays JJ, a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and sent undercover to surveil the family of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman). When Sophie discovers JJ’s surveillance operation, she agrees not to blow his cover if he’ll teach her to be a spy like him. As it turns out, the kid drives a hard bargain.

Bautista is surrounded by comedy veterans such as Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong. The Guardians of the Galaxy star also produced My Spy along with Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Jonathan Meisner and Segal, who directed from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber.

STX is hardly the only studio selling finished films to streaming services, as Paramount’s Kumail Nanjiani–Issa Rae comedy The Lovebirds recently moved to Netflix, while Disney opted to forgo a theatrical release for Artemis Fowl and release the movie on Disney+, whose subscribers have clamored for more original content. STX would be wise to maintain this budding relationship with Amazon in the event the studio needs to sell off future titles.

STX released one of my favorite films this year, Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen, which is currently available for sale at a lower price point than fellow movies such as The Hunt, The Invisible Man, The Way Back, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always. To watch our interview with Ritchie and stars Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery and Henry Golding, click here.