During the press tour for M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie Knock at the Cabin, in which Dave Bautista plays the leader of a mysterious group attempting to stop the apocalypse, the actor revealed that he would love to do a rom-com but that he’s never been offered a role in one. “I still have high hopes,” he told Page Six. “I’ll just keep searching.” I have high hopes, too. Bautista would make for a perfect rom-com lead for a myriad of reasons.

Bautista is far from the first wrestler to make the transition to acting, but he is undoubtedly one of the most famous — and best. In the past decade, Bautista has appeared in massive franchises, from warrior Drax the Destroyer in the MCU to an assassin in the 2015 Bond film Spectre to the villainous Glossu 'Beast' Rabban in Dune (and upcoming Dune 2). However, he’s also shown his range in non-action films. Though still a spy movie in which he plays a CIA operative, My Spy allowed Bautista to show his more tender side, as the film primarily focuses on his relationship with a nine-year-old aspiring agent who he comes to mentor and care for. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery clearly showed that he already has the “com” part of rom-com down pat, managing to stand out in an ensemble of comedy heavyweights as a men's rights streamer. He’s established he has not just the passion but also the chops to take on a romantic comedy.

Dave Bautista Making the Jump To Romance Would Not Be Unprecedented

Bautista appearing in a rom-com would be far from unprecedented. There are tons of instances where stars primarily known for their action roles have done memorable romantic comedies. Liam Neeson, for instance, was hot off the Star Wars prequels when he appeared in Love, Actually. (And before going on to flex his particular set of skills in Taken.) Before Face/Off and National Treasure, Nicolas Cage appeared opposite Cher in the Oscar-winning Moonstruck. Even with Mission: Impossible and Top Gun on his resume, Jerry Maguire is considered one of Tom Cruise’s most famous roles. Action stars have pivoted to romantic comedies with massive success for decades, and there’s no doubt Bautista could follow in their footsteps and thrive, too.

Unfortunately, with the constantly changing landscape of film, the number of rom-coms has significantly decreased over the past few years. Part of the reason Bautista hasn’t gotten a call yet may have to do with the fact there simply aren’t as many rom-coms being made as there used to be — a shame considering people are craving them now more than ever. Kate Hudson, the queen of 2000s rom-coms, has been outspoken about it, as has the current reigning ruler Zoey Deutch. We’re due for a revival, and thankfully, it looks like we’re on the cusp of one, what with stars like Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez returning to their roots by appearing in films like Ticket to Paradise, Marry Me, and Shotgun Wedding.

Dave Bautista Doesn't Look Like the Typical Romantic Lead and That's a Good Thing

Let’s hope, however, that with this new resurgence of rom-coms comes more diversity as well. Sexuality and race are often at the forefront of these conversations — and they’re both incredibly important factors, as white, cisgender, heterosexual stories have always dominated the landscape. But it shouldn’t stop there. The push for inclusion should also include characters with various disabilities, of different ages, and with a range of body types. Young, thin, neurotypical, and able-bodied are all qualities that the vast majority of rom-com couples have had in the past. Having someone like Bautista — who’s in his 50s, has a very muscular build, and is half Filipino — in a leading role would be a welcome change.

And there’s a clear demand for it, too. Just look at the recent rise of the popularity of the himbo character. A himbo is, simply put, a man who is attractive and kind but not particularly bright. Think Chris Hemsworth as Thor or Joe Keery as Steve in Stranger Things. Hell, Channing Tatum has made a living playing them in projects like Magic Mike and She’s the Man, and the Brendan Fraser renaissance has made us all remember his himbo glory days in The Mummy, Encino Man, and George of the Jungle. Bautista has both the look and natural charisma to join the ranks of elite himbos if given the chance.

Hollywood is missing a big opportunity by not casting Bautista in rom-coms. History has shown that having a leading man like him can be culturally impactful and financially lucrative. There’s evidence to suggest he’d big a big draw in this type of role while still putting a refreshing twist on the formula. So what are you waiting for, casting directors? Let's make it happen.