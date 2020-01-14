Dave Bautista Set to Add More Muscle-Per-Frame to ‘See’ Season 2

Apple TV+ series See is getting a big, muscly boost for Season 2. On Monday, it was confirmed that Dave Bautista is returning to TV in a major way by joining forces with the cast of See for the forthcoming season. Among the most notable aspects of this is the fact that Bautista will be reuniting with his Dune co-star and fellow adorable, muscle-bound human who stars on See, Jason Momoa.

So, what do we know about Bautista’s involvement in See Season 2? Well, not much. The Guardians of the Galaxy star did confirm Deadline’s report on his casting on Instagram, though. Posting to his stories, Bautista shared a screenshot of Deadline’s news, then a slide of himself and Momoa as their respective iconic comic book characters Drax and Aquaman, and a final slide featuring a screenshotted tweet celebrating how the See horny-o-meter is getting turned up to a Level 11 now that Bautista is joining the show. Apropos of everything related to this news, I am putting on the record heartily co-sign all of Bautista’s Instagram choices today.

Back to the important part: Bautista is breaking up his busy movie line-up with his work on See. Now, Bautista is no stranger to TV work. He appeared in an episode of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows in 2019 and got his start in the industry appearing on TV while working for the WWE. Now, the wrestler-turned-actor is heading back to TV (albeit in a slightly different way thanks to Apple TV+ being a streamer) for an undisclosed amount of See Season 2 episodes in a still-undisclosed role.

