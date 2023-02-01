Dave Bautista is a force to be reckoned with. Even though the wrestler-turned-actor started his career in the same way as other famous wrestlers and fighters like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Bautista has been challenging the public’s perception of him by taking on roles that divert expectations, especially for a guy with his background and physique. And he’s about to do it again.

This was revealed while Bautista was doing a press tour for another movie that escapes his wrestler persona: M. Night Shyamalan’s A Knock at the Cabin. During an interview with Collider’s own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Bautista talked about his past and future projects and teased that, for this year, he’ll not only be working on My Spy 2, but also on a new movie called The Cooler with Drew Pearce.

Bautista Explains What The Cooler Is About

Even though Bautista couldn’t reveal much about The Cooler, he was kind enough to paint us a picture of what The Cooler is probably going to look and feel like:

“I have a project in the works with Drew Pearce again, and we've collaborated on this film called ‘The Cooler.’ It's basically about this crazy weekend of this guy who's a bouncer in Miami who is just trying to redeem himself. So it's that, but it's kind of an ‘After Hours’ meets ‘Uncut Gems.’ So it's quirky and funny, and suspenseful and thrilling, but also a lot of heart. I really insist on doing stuff that's got heart at the core of it. […] Drew's, you know, he was busy on [‘Mission: Impossible’], so he was working with that. Now he's got a few issues that he's dealing with, but hopefully, he'll start writing the script soon.”

2023 Is a Heck of a Year For Bautista

It’s too soon to give away details for The Cooler, but Bautista did reveal that it'll be written and directed by Drew Pearce, who worked with Bautista in Hotel Artemis and also wrote Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. And we can’t forget that this is a heck of a year for Bautista. Aside from A Knock At the Cabin, he’s also starring in titles that range from Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol.3 to Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, and Dune: Part 2.

It’ll be a while before we hear more details from The Cooler, since Bautista also revealed that he's about to start filming the sequel, My Spy 2, in South Africa. Stick with Collider to know what’s new with Dave Bautista’s career and stay tuned for our full interview with Bautista. Check out a snippet from the interview in the player above.