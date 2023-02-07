'Kock at the Cabin' is yet another fine entry into Dave Bautista's impressive acting career. according to Rotten Tomatoes.

From 'Knock at the Cabin' to 'Dune': Dave Bautista's Best Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Dave Bautista will have a strong 2023. The actor will deliver what promises to be his last appearance as Drax in the MCU with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Meanwhile, fans can currently see him on the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Knock in the Cabin, where he shines in one of his most subdued roles.

A remarkably versatile actor, Bautista has crafted a diverse and interesting resumé for himself. Working with top talent and honing his craft, Bautista has appeared in several critically-acclaimed movies, many of which rank highly in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Knock at the Cabin' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Bautista's latest effort, Knock at the Cabin, follows four visitors' unexpected arrival at a family's vacation rental. The invaders instruct the family to choose one of their own and willingly sacrifice them, or else the world will come to a definitive, harrowing end. Bautista plays Leonard, a soft-spoken teacher and the invaders' apparent leader.

Although far from M. Night Shyamalan's best movie, Knock at the Cabin received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised Bautista's performance. The actor gives a gentle but commanding portrayal of a man surrendered to his beliefs. It's a disquieting but remarkable performance and further proof that Bautista is an incredible character actor.

9 'Dune' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Frank Herbert's notoriously challenging sci-fi masterpiece Dune received another big-screen adaptation in 2021. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young man who finds himself in the middle of a war for the precious resources of a desert planet. Bautista is part of a large ensemble and plays the relatively small role of Glossu Raban, a minor antagonist.

Unlike the first attempt to adapt the novel, 2021's Dune received critical praise. Villeneuve's direction and the film's production values earned considerable acclaim, as did its faithfulness to the source material. Dune won six Oscars at the 2022 ceremony, the most of any film.

8 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrived three years after its predecessor. The plot centers on the titular group as they meet Ego, the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), who claims to be Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) father and takes them to his secluded planet. Meanwhile, the Guardians' enemies close in on them after being tricked one-too-many times by them.

Bautista reprises his role as the increasingly silly Drax, acting as one of the film's main sources of comedy. However, he also develops a close relationship with newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff), giving the film a nice emotional core. Guardians 2 received positive reviews from critics, who agreed it was inferior to its predecessor but still one of the MCU's superior efforts.

7 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

The Guardians play a prominent role in the 2018 massive crossover Avengers: Infinity War. The story centers on Thanos, the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin), as he carries on his dangerous plan to gather the Infinity Stones. The Guardians come into play when he kidnaps his estranged daughter, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

Bautista once again acts as the comedic relief, with his literal approach clashing against the cynical Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Infinity War received acclaim from critics, who praised its humor and Josh Brolin's motion capture performance as Thanos. The film memorably ends with half the characters fading from existence, including Drax.

6 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 is one of the best neo-noir sci-fi movies in recent memory. The long-awaited sequel to the 1982 classic filmBlade Runner, 2049 centers on replicant K, played by Ryan Gosling, who uncovers a dangerous secret that leads him to find Rick Deckard, again played by Harrison Ford.

Bautista plays the small but pivotal and memorable role of Sapper Morton, an older replicant who K "retires" at the film's beginning. His performance attracted rave reviews, as did the film's ambitious plot and production values. Unfortunately, it severely underperformed at the box office.

5 'Master Z: IP Man Legacy' (2018) - 89%

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

A spin-off of the successful IP Man series, Master Z: IP Man Legacy stars Max Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Liu Yan, and Bautista. The plot follows martial arts expert Cheung Tinchi (Max Zhang), whose normal life in Hong Kong gets disrupted by killers sent to draw him back into fighting. Bautista plays Owen Davidson, the leader of a drug smuggling syndicate.

Master Z: IP Man Legacy received very positive reviews from critics, who praised the action choreography and Zhang's performance. However, its safe approach to the revered martial arts genre received a more divisive response.

4 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Bautista rose to prominence with Jamea Gunn's 2014 superhero comedy Guardians of the Galaxy. The story chronicles the formation of the titular team, a group of misfits who find themselves fighting a common enemy. Bautista plays Drax, a stoic and overly literal warrior seeking to avenge his wife and daughter's deaths.

Guardians of the Galaxy receives near-universal acclaim from critics. Reviewers praise the film's humor and heart, Gunn's screenplay, and the cast's performances. Bautista's take on the silly yet sober Drax was embraced by critics and fans, with the character slowly becoming one of the MCU's most famous and beloved.

3 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Rian Johnson gathered an all-star cast for Glass Onion, the 2022 sequel to his 2019 hit Knives Out. Daniel Craig reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc, who becomes involved in a mystery while on a secluded Greek island. Bautista joins a huge ensemble, including Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson.

Bautista plays Duke Cody, a men's rights activist and streamer with a rather small but pivotal role in the plot. Glass Onion received critical praise, with Johnson's screenplay attracting major raves. The ensemble also drew praise, with Monáe earning several Best Supporting Actress nominations.

2 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special took Disney+ by storm when it premiered in late 2022. The plot centers on Drax and Mantis as they travel to Earth to kidnap Kevin Bacon in a misguided attempt to cheer Peter Quill.

Bautista and Klementieff finally get the spotlight in this lighthearted and hilarious special. Drax and Mantis' dynamic is charming and more than entertaining enough to support the forty-minute special, and the plot provides numerous charming and genuinely emotional moments that perfectly capture the holiday spirit. The special received rave reviews, with Bautista and Klementieff's performances receiving particular praise.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Marvel's ambitious 2019 crossover Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of a decade of continuous storytelling. The story places the titular heroes as they attempt to bring back everyone who was dusted at the end of the previous movie, leading to a final stand against Thanos.

Unlike the predecessor, Drax and the Guardians have a very small role in Endgame. Only Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) have substantial roles, with their characters receiving some incredible and much-needed character development. Endgame received universal acclaim from critics, who praised it as a satisfying conclusion to the MCU's first act.

