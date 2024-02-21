The Big Picture Dave Filoni directed early episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender and helped shape the series' tone, character development, and visual scope.

Filoni's love for Star Wars influenced how he approached his Avatar episodes, while the lessons he learned from Avatar carried into his Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series.

Despite Dave Filoni's brief stint on Avatar and his pivot to live-action Star Wars content, the two franchises continue to overlap in fun, surprising ways.

When the credits roll on early episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender, they reveal words familiar to many: "directed by Dave Filoni." Years before he became Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer, the main architect of Star Wars as we know it helped shape Avatar's irresistibly compelling atmosphere: something both sweepingly larger-than-life and intimately character-focused. Those descriptions are also familiar to any viewer of Filoni's Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the animated series that established him as George Lucas's hand-picked pupil and storytelling successor. And just like Filoni transitioned into the live-action Star Wars world through The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and his upcoming blockbuster New Republic movie, so, too, does The Last Airbender shift into live-action — for the second time — through Netflix's new series. Even though Filoni only worked on Avatar's first season, the man in the cowboy hat and Nickelodeon's beloved cartoon are intrinsically linked. Filoni proved essential to Avatar. In turn, The Last Airbender helped propel his burgeoning career, hone his stylistic focus, and win the approval of Star Wars' visionary creator.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world. Release Date February 21, 2005 Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Mae Whitman , Jack De Sena , Dante Basco Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

How Did Dave Filoni Influence ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?

Image by Federico Napoli

Circa 2003, fanfare didn't yet accompany Dave Filoni's name. His lucrative career began with traditional hand-drawn animation on mainstream series like King of the Hill and Kim Possible. In this vein, Nickelodeon hired him as a director, storyboard artist, and character designer for their new original series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now regarded as one of the best animated series of all time for its mature storytelling, comprehensive worldbuilding, meticulous animation, and commitment to authentic, nuanced characters, Filoni directed nine of Season 1's 20 episodes. Those nine included bookended ventures as key as the pilot and the finale. A lifelong Star Wars fan, he couldn't resist sliding in references (i.e., modeling a village after the Ewoks' habitat from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi), and applied lessons he'd learned by soaking up George Lucas's original trilogy.

Filoni explained his approach to The Force.net in a 2010 interview: "Being a fan of Star Wars, I wanted to bring the same sense of adventure and fun to my Avatar episodes, that I felt when I watched Star Wars as a kid," he said. "Avatar was a tremendously fun show to work on, it was also a huge challenge, with the attention to detail, especially in the martial arts scenes. I took that experience, things I had learned from watching my friends produce Avatar, and brought that with me to Clone Wars."

His expertise extended beyond the ways of the Force. Avatar creators and showrunners Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzkowere heavily inspired by the groundbreaking cinematic works of Hayao Miyazaki and serialized anime like Cowboy Bebop, and Filoni helped recontextualize their perspective on the medium. The pair spoke to Avatar actors Dante Basco and Janet Varney on the "Avatar: Braving the Elements" podcast about Filoni's influence, with Konietzko sharing:

"My own relationship with anime was like, there was stuff that really blew me away when I was younger. And then in college, I just saw a bunch of stuff [...] that was just really misogynistic and like, gratuitously violent for no reason. [...] But it was working on [Invader] Zim, and Dave Filoni introducing us, kind of reintroducing me to Miyazaki stuff. I had seen stuff as a kid, didn’t know who made it, and then Filoni turned us onto that. And then it was like seeing Cowboy Bebop and FLCL and just going, ‘oh.’ And I’m someone who’s always like, looking at the top of the mountain, how can I get up there, you know? And that mountain being not success, it’s being a creative. [...] I’m looking up there, and Cowboy Bebop and FLCL are way up the mountain, and I’m like, we’re down here."

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Highlights Dave Filoni’s Strengths

Close

Despite only working on Avatar: The Last Airbender for half of Season 1, the episodes Dave Filoni directed are a vital component of the series' lasting legacy. This doesn't make Filoni Avatar's deciding factor or the sole reason for its success; those are due to the contributions of an immense team of artists across all areas of production, who fell under Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's shared imagination. Still, Filoni's direction is part of that whole. Between the pilot, the harrowing season finale, and the essential relationship-building episodes in-between, Filoni helps establish The Last Airbender's tone, pacing, visual scope, and the refined character development for which the series is renowned. Episodes 1 and 2 introduce the detailed splendor of Avatar's world; "The Blue Spirit" and "Jet" populate that world with thematic conflict. The finale balances the tangled emotionality of multiple arcs and infuses an already spectacular series with a visual majesty usually reserved for the likes of Hayao Miyazaki. Episodes hailed as some of Avatar's best exist without Filoni but echo the foundation he helped sketch.

Those demonstrated strengths carry into Filoni's work with Lucasfilm Animation, under George Lucas's tutelage. Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels remain some of the franchise's most impactful and mythologically expansive work. The Mandalorian might stumble in later seasons, but the delicate, emotionally grounded relationship between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder) and Grogu rings of Filoni's touch. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy praised his character-first focus to Vanity Fair: "What I find about Dave is you don’t just sit down and have a discussion about plot or review characters inside the Star Wars world," she said. "You end up having meaningful, thoughtful discussions about what it is we’re trying to say inside the storytelling. He has a lot of empathy."

After contributing such excellent work on such a quality canvas, why didn't Dave Filoni continue with Avatar: The Last Airbender? Because the dream happened. George Lucas wanted to meet with him about a developing project. At first, Filoni thought the invite was "a practical joke." During the Disney+ special Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, he told a group of fellow directors, "I was working at Nickelodeon and someone called from Lucasfilm Animation, and I’m like, ‘there is no Lucasfilm Animation.’ And I thought I had been so excited about Revenge of the Sith coming out and talking about it all the time, but the guys from SpongeBob [Squarepants] were just busting my chops over Star Wars."

‘Star Wars’ and ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Have More in Common Than You Think

Image via Netflix

It was no joke, even if the universe tried to wreck Filoni's chances — literally. As he drove to meet his hero, "Something fell off the Richmond Bridge and broke the sunroof on the car while I was on the phone with a person at Lucasfilm." Even though he assumed nothing would come of the interview beyond a great story, George Lucas took Filoni under his wing. The pair produced six seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars before its cancelation, with Filoni continuing Lucas's animated realm through Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, and the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars. In 2019, Filoni joined his longtime friend Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian. He directed the pilot, which was no mean feat for Lucasfilm's flagship series. Filoni fully pivoted to live-action content in 2023 with Ahsoka, which was renewed for a second season, while his New Republic movie is in development alongside Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu movie.

Even as Dave Filoni lives every Star Wars fan's dream, he's never strayed too far from the series that won him George Lucas's favor to begin with. Dee Bradley Baker, for instance, voices Appa and Momo in Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as every animated Clone trooper. In The Clone Wars Season 4, a Clone named Appo (that sounds familiar!) customizes his helmet with Avatar Aang's (Zach Tyler Eisen) arrow symbol. Dante Basco, the voice of Prince Zuko, guest stars in Star Wars Rebels, while The Mandalorian and Ahsoka actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Uncle Iroh in Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Last Airbender. The film and TV industry is a smaller world than we think — which means that sometimes, a nerd's dream job is just one "practical joke" phone call away.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix